Varo Bank Champions Financial Equity With the Launch of "Varo Prosperity Podcast"

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varo Bank, N.A. , the U.S.'s first nationally-chartered consumer techbank, today extended its advocacy of financial equity through the launch of a new nationwide audio show, the "Varo Prosperity Podcast."

With financial confidence still rebuilding in the aftermath of a recent banking crisis, the "Varo Prosperity Podcast" aims to provide accessible and comprehensive discussions about the realities of modern-day banking and what retail banks, techbanks, neobanks, and fintechs need to do to address the issues encountered by over 100m U.S. consumers living paycheck to paycheck. Through this podcast, host and CEO of Varo Bank, Colin Walsh, aims to tackle complex financial problems on behalf of those consumers that the traditional banking industry typically leaves behind.

To celebrate the launch of the Varo Prosperity Podcast, Varo Bank is releasing three episodes this week from Season 1 across major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Amazon Music:

Welcome Episode – Insights into Colin's story of why he launched Varo Bank for a consumer group that Wall Street had largely ignored and what this podcast aims to do for this audience.

Episode 1: Redefining Financial Inclusion – Ida Rademacher of The Aspen Institute joins Colin to discuss the lack of financial literacy for traditional banking customers and what can be done to fill these education gaps.

Episode 2: The Financial Industry's Paycheck to Paycheck Predicament – Financial Health Network President Jennifer Tescher and Behavioral Economist Sarah Newcomb get to the heart of challenges faced by those living paycheck to paycheck and discuss possible solutions.

"I founded Varo in 2015 with the firm belief that financial success should not be limited to, or only expected for, a select few," said Colin Walsh. "By launching this podcast, we aim to elevate a breadth of voices in the financial equity, policy making, education and technology spaces and empower individuals from all backgrounds to find a path to prosperity and build generational wealth."

Listeners can expect the next batch of Varo Prosperity Podcast episodes to drop in late August, with episodes focusing on how an infusion of technology and data can create disruptive consumer platforms and examining smart technology-enabled product solutions for building wealth. A later drop in September will focus on purpose-built impact brands and how they attract capital in a rapidly-changing market.

Varo Bank is the U.S.'s first nationally-chartered consumer techbank. Built from the ground up and designed to make financial inclusion and opportunity a reality for all, Varo combines the capabilities and nimbleness of a technology company with the security and oversight of a regulated financial institution, enabling agile product design that provides technology-first solutions for people striving to build wealth. Varo Bank is reimagining the modern banking experience with products such as Varo Believe , a secured card to help build credit; Varo Advance , to help stretch hard-earned dollars between paychecks; and a high-yield savings account , offering rates up to one of the nation's highest APY rates. Varo has been named one of Forbes' World's Best Banks in 2022, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and is on the Inc 5000 fastest-growing growing companies for 2022. For more information on Varo Advance, Varo Believe, and other offerings such as Perks, visit www.varomoney.com , like Varo Bank on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @varobank. ©2023 Varo Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

