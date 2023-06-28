Stellantis Adds TKT & Associates to Its US Creative Roster to Become Automaker's First Agency of Record Dedicated to Black Audience Marketing Efforts

Stellantis Adds TKT & Associates to Its US Creative Roster to Become Automaker's First Agency of Record Dedicated to Black Audience Marketing Efforts

TKT & Associates to oversee Black audience marketing efforts across the Stellantis North America brand portfolio, including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep® and Ram

TKT Collab division to oversee creative efforts within TKT & Associates agency

Headquarters of TKT & Associates, which is Black- and woman-owned, is in Louisville, Kentucky

Kim Adams House to lead multicultural marketing efforts for Stellantis North America in addition to licensing and merchandising responsibilities

Announcements made at the second annual STAAND (Stellantis African Ancestry Network Diaspora) Gala celebration this past weekend in Detroit

Stellantis North America announced that TKT & Associates is joining the company's North America creative roster, effective immediately. TKT & Associates, through its TKT Collab division, assumes the role of the first dedicated Black agency of record across Stellantis' North America brand portfolio consisting of Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep® and Ram.

"At Stellantis, we believe in the power of diversity in our marketing efforts, and we want those from all walks of life and all backgrounds to be seen, heard, represented and inspired," said Marissa Hunter, senior vice president of marketing, Stellantis North America. "Assigning TKT & Associates to our creative agency roster to lead our Black audience marketing efforts across our North America brand portfolio allows us to ensure that we are truly speaking to different audience groups to reach all consumers while not only believing in diversity, but practicing it every day."

"At TKT Collab, we use our media platforms, cross-generational cultural appeal, and eye for forward-moving technology and social trends to generate culturally authentic and relatable campaigns and content; we aren't your average marketing firm, we are a creative studio specializing in inclusive culture bending strategies," said Kimberly L. Bunton, CEO & chief strategy officer of TKT Collab. "It is an esteemed honor that Stellantis has chosen TKT Collab to be its first Black marketing firm of record. Stellantis is an excellent collaborative and supportive partner with amazing possibilities. We look forward to working with them to create meaningful, lasting campaigns that resonate with the Black community."

TKT & Associates will report to Kim Adams House, head of merchandising, licensing and multicultural marketing. House recently expanded her current role to assume multicultural marketing efforts for Stellantis North America. House previously held the role of head of Jeep brand advertising in North America.

"Multicultural marketing at Stellantis is grounded in the commitment to a collaborative partnership with each Stellantis brand to win with multicultural consumers and authentically connect with their unique life experiences," said House. "We strive to build long-term relationships with this future majority of diverse consumers, garnering respect for the rich cultural differences, consistently leveraging in-culture creative to assist Stellantis brands in realizing opportunistic growth within these communities."

TKT & Associates' experienced team has consulted Fortune 50 and 500 companies alike, taking client challenges head on through creative direction and strategy while tapping into an ever-changing cultural lens. From inclusive brand development work in consumer, auto, media and public health, to partnering on the rollout and rebrand of one of the most used communication tools globally, TKT Collab taps into the agency's multicultural, multigenerational and culturally relevant approach to innovation and brand building.

TKT Collab is the creative division of TKT & Associates, Inc. a full-service diversity firm and global talent connector. In 2020, TKT & Associates, Inc. made history as the highest-ranking Black-woman-founded company recognized by the Inc. 5000 list at ranking No. 5. Women Presidents Organization, sponsored by JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, has recognized TKT & Associates, Inc. as one of the Fastest 50 woman-owned company for seven consecutive years. This year, TKT & Associates is ranked at No. 6.

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

