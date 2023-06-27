Muscle Milk "The Lifting Project" Enlists WNBA All-Star Candace Parker and National Fitness Campaign to Expand Access to Strength Through Outdoor Fitness Court

Vote on which city receives the first-ever Muscle Milk Fitness Court and for a chance to win prizes to Own Your Strength

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exercise is a key component to leading a healthy lifestyle, though some would-be gym-goers feel intimidated in traditional fitness spaces, and many lack suitable fitness resources. Muscle Milk is on a mission to address these challenges and help make fitness more accessible for all through its cause-based initiative, "The Lifting Project." Now in its second year, The Lifting Project is teaming up with seven-time WNBA All-Star Candace Parker and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) to help communities across the country own their strength.

Muscle Milk, Candace Parker and NFC are working together to build a brand-new, public outdoor Muscle Milk Fitness Court® for one community in need in either Los Angeles, Orlando or Atlanta in 2023 — and exercisers get to choose the final location . Easily accessible through public transportation and pedestrian trails, the Muscle Milk Fitness Court will serve as a local community destination for free full-body workouts, 24/7, with no membership required. Muscle Milk and NFC collaborated to identify these locations as finalists based on where they could address the greatest need based on population density and the need for accessible outdoor fitness.

"Working out and rebuilding muscle is an essential component of my routine every single day," said Candace Parker. "Increasing access to effective fitness is incredibly important to me, so I couldn't be happier to play a role in creating this Fitness Court for people to have a convenient space to break a sweat."

Help Muscle Milk pick the winning community and cast your vote between now and July 7 by visiting TheLiftingProject.com . Muscle Milk will tally the votes and notify the winning community.

Exercisers located anywhere in the country can get involved by voting for a community and being entered to win a Muscle Milk strength pack*. To find an existing Fitness Court from hundreds available across the United States, download the "Fitness Court" app or visit NationalFitnessCampaign.com/Map , to obtain the same workout at no cost.

"Fitness training is not easily accessible for many individuals and families given barriers such as time, financial commitment and having access to the right equipment," said Gatorade Portfolio Senior Marketing Director Marissa Pines. "The National Fitness Campaign shares in Muscle Milk's mission to democratize access to strength, and teaming up with the organization, alongside Candace Parker, will only help us advance our collective goal."

The Fitness Court will feature approachable exercises for athletes of all levels and is designed to provide a full-body workout in only seven minutes. The space will include seven zones for visitors to cycle through, including core, squats, lunges, upper body push/pull, agility circuits, bend back strengthening and more. The space will be unveiled with an event open to the public this fall.

The Lifting Project is an extension of Muscle Milk's throughline dedication to supporting the pursuit of inner and outer strength for all bodies, whether you're an elite athlete or living an active lifestyle. The Lifting Project aims to break down barriers for athletes and everyday exercisers to own their strength regardless of circumstance, in and out of the gym.

To learn more about The Lifting Project, visit TheLiftingProject.com. Follow along on Muscle Milk's social channels ( Instagram and Twitter ) to find out which deserving community will receive a Muscle Milk Fitness Court.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the U.S. and D.C. 18+. Begins 6/27/2023 and ends on 7/7/23. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received. **Subject to additional restrictions in Official Rules at https://theliftingproject.com/#rules . Sponsor: The Gatorade Company.

About Muscle Milk

Muscle Milk provides a wide range of protein shakes, powders and supplements to deliver great-tasting and convenient performance solutions to help strengthen bodies, elevate everyday performance and unlock potential. Muscle Milk knows the importance of both physical and mental strength, and is committed to helping all strength and fitness enthusiasts achieve their goals. Muscle Milk is a trusted partner with collegiate athletic programs, world-class professional athletes, and elite training facilities. For more information, visit www.musclemilk.com .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About National Fitness Campaign (NFC)

Founded in San Francisco in 1979, National Fitness Campaign (NFC) is a wellness consulting firm that provides programs and services to cities, schools and sponsors with the mission to build Healthy Communities nationwide. The campaign delivers an integrated wellness initiative, centered around the Fitness Court®: the world's best outdoor gym. NFC is planning its 500th Healthy Community, uniting the country's largest public-private partnership in support of wellness with the goal of building a Fitness Court® within a 10-minute bike ride of every American. Follow along with NFC at www.nationalfitnesscampaign.com or on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook .

