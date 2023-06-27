Cloudera Expands Open Data Lakehouse for Trusted Enterprise AI

With the announcement of its Private Cloud offering, Cloudera delivers 'Iceberg Everywhere'

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, the hybrid data company, announced today an expansion of its Open Data Lakehouse offerings enabling customers to have a foundation for analytic and AI capabilities in their enterprises for all their data - in the cloud and now on-premises. Cloudera was an early proponent of Apache Iceberg, introducing support in its CDP-Public Cloud offering last year and recently rolling out support for Iceberg V2 . Today, Cloudera is announcing support for Apache Iceberg for CDP-Private Cloud, available now as a tech preview and with General Availability later this summer. Cloudera delivers Iceberg everywhere customer data resides facilitating innovation anywhere.

Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) provides a safe, fast path to trusted Enterprise AI based on an advanced open data lakehouse that enables deployment of the latest AI models with data anywhere. Cloudera makes emerging technologies like large language models (LLM) and real-time self-service analytics at scale easily accessible to all its customers.

Cloudera is the only company that provides an open data lakehouse that operates across multiple public clouds and on-premises, so a customer's data can stay where it's best suited. CDP provides unified security and governance across all data - structured and unstructured - enabling access to data with the same experience everywhere.

"Large enterprises want to get business value from all their data using AI and data analytics. Our announcement today of Apache Iceberg support on private clouds means our best-in-class Open Data Lakehouse just continues to get better," said Ram Venkatesh, Cloudera Chief Technology Officer. "Our customers can now gain from Iceberg 'everywhere' they need it to be."

Apache Iceberg is a building block of the open data lakehouse. With this release, Large Language Models can now leverage all the petabytes of data that are under management with Cloudera which directly translates to more users across the organization being able to tap into more of the data, and in more ways.

"Apache Iceberg is a key technology capable of enabling multi-function and multi-vendor data ecosystems, a big win for enterprises that need to involve all their data to get the most from AI," said Merv Adrian, Founder and Principal Analyst, IT Market Strategy. "Cloudera's 'Iceberg everywhere' accomplishment is a good example of industry leadership towards enabling true cloud data ecosystems."

