The Future of Investment: Technology-Driven Phoenix Capital Group Announces Integration with Plaid Banking

DENVER, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC, a leading oil and gas mineral rights acquisition and non-operated working interest enterprise, is excited to present a new offering for its investors by partnering with Plaid Banking . Plaid Banking, headquartered in San Francisco, Ca., offers a unique set of features that make it the most powerful and convenient way to manage your money. This integration further reinforces Phoenix Capital Group's commitment to technological advancements.

Tech-focused Phoenix Capital Group stays ahead of a shifting financial landscape by partnering with Plaid Banking.

By eliminating intermediaries, Phoenix Capital Group has been revolutionizing the energy-investment sector. Leveraging their proprietary software, they accurately predict and identify mineral rights acquisition opportunities. Once acquired, they directly offer these investment opportunities to consumers through their investment branch, bypassing the need for traditional institutional investment firms.

Apart from utilizing modern marketing strategies such as live events and social media, Phoenix Capital Group distinguishes itself in the competitive oil and gas industry by directly offering investment opportunities to everyday consumers. This unique acquisition and investment model sets them apart from competitors in a more traditional industry.

Despite being a mineral rights acquisition investment company, Phoenix Capital Group recognizes the importance of technology. They have established a dedicated software engineering department, employing four engineers who consistently create and maintain innovative products. These artificial intelligence tools enable the company to stay ahead of the competition and differentiate themselves from conventional firms.

Phoenix Capital Group is taking its growth to the next level with the integration of Plaid. This strategic move highlights their dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive results and enhance the investor experience.

With Plaid Banking's exceptional security measures and exclusive features, Phoenix Capital Group plans to attract new investors and strengthen relationships with current clients. Plaid is designed to be consumer and developer-friendly for seamless integration and ease of use. And Plaid uses the latest security technologies to protect financial data so that information is never stored or shared with third parties.

"We are excited to offer Plaid Banking integration and provide our customers with more options for funding during the investment experience," said Kris Woods, Phoenix Capital Group's Chief Technology Officer. "We believe that this additional technology will make it easier for our customers to begin, and ultimately reach, their financial goals."

To learn more about the offerings from Phoenix Capital Group and how to get started with Plaid Banking, visit their website or call their investments team today.

