Sony Electronics Introduces Six New Products in Latest Car Speaker and Subwoofer Lineup

Sony Electronics Introduces Six New Products in Latest Car Speaker and Subwoofer Lineup

The brand launches six new products for Sony Electronics' GS lineup that delivers power and clarity for every journey

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced its GS car speaker and subwoofer lineup, including the XS-162GS, XS-160GS, XS-690GS, XS-680GS speakers, and XS-W124GS and XS-W104GS subwoofers. For those who are seeking a step-up acoustic system from their factory car audio, the GS lineup is designed to deliver smooth, detailed sound, that will turn an everyday journey into a real audio experience.

The brand launches six new products for Sony Electronics’ GS lineup that delivers power and clarity for every journey (PRNewswire)

See below for a lineup overview and feature highlights for the new speakers and subwoofers:

GS Lineup Overview:

XS-162GS | 16 cm (6 ½") 2-way Component Speakers

XS-160GS | 16 cm (6 ½") 2-way Coaxial Speakers

XS-690GS | 16 x 24 cm (6 x 9") 2-way Coaxial Speakers

XS-680GS | 16 x 20 cm (6 x 8") 2-way Coaxial Speakers

XS-W124GS | 30 cm (12") Subwoofer

XS-W104GS | 25 cm (10") Subwoofer

XS-162GS, XS-160GS, XS-690GS, XS-680GS Speakers' Key Features:

Composite Polypropylene Cone Woofer: Optimally designed polypropylene diaphragm gives deep bass while suppressed peaks and dips in the mid and high frequency smooth integration with the tweeter.

Foam Rubber Surround: The woofer surround material is made of foam rubber, manufactured with an air-filled matrix structure that is light-weight and durable, providing optimal damping characteristics for responsive bass notes.

Dynamic Air Diffuser: The integrated Dynamic Air Diffuser ensures efficient air circulation for smooth cone travel and cooling of the voice coil.

Progressive Height Rate Spider: The acoustically-optimized spider allows for higher power handling and airflow, with a profile designed for more rapid and precise cushioning of the speaker cone.

Silk Soft Dome Tweeter: Based on technology developed for our premium speaker designs, the soft-dome tweeter boasts a flat frequency response and wider dispersion. In addition, its silk diaphragm contributes to natural and smooth sound with good internal loss.

Easy Installation: The smaller tweeter chassis and shallow woofer basket decrease physical interference with factory grilles, enabling easy installation in a wider variety of vehicles.

Phase Plug (XS-162GS Only): The resonance damping phase plug on the woofer helps realize the ideal frequency response, right up to the crossover point with the matched tweeters.

Supplied Tweeter Mounts/ Adaptors (XS-162GS Only): The newly designed angle mounts and surface mount adaptors assure flexible installation in various types of vehicles for best acoustic results.

In-line Crossover Networks (XS-162GS Only): The in-line crossover networks enable easy wiring realizing installation in a wider variety of vehicles.

XS-W124GS and XS-W104GS Subwoofers' Key Features:

Paper Cone diaphragm with Polypropylene Cap: A light-weight paper cone diaphragm directly connected to the voice coil reproduces tight low end. The injected polypropylene dust cap ensures rigidity and optimizes internal damping, realizing powerful and responsive bass sound.

Progressive Height Rate Double Spider: The acoustically-optimized spider allows for higher power handling and airflow, with a profile designed for more rapid and precise cushioning of the speaker cone. To increase signal integrity and prevent sound interference the lead wire from the voice coil is also sewn to the spider, reducing wire movement.

Long Excursion Structure: The voice coil is supported by the double-layered spider, suppressing unwanted rolling, while also ensuring long excursion to reproduce rich bass sounds.

Rubber Surround: Rubber surround reduces excessive vibration and supports cone excursion with less distortion. The result is solid bass response at high volume levels so that the system can play loud and clear.

Environment in mind

Sony's products are not only designed to be stylish but also with the environment in mind. For the GS lineup individual packaging, 98% of the cushions are made of paper materials, and compared to the prior model, printed information has been carefully considered for simplicity and length to reduce printer ink usage by approximately 90%, reflecting Sony's commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Pricing and Availability:

The XS-162GS will have a suggested retail price of $179.99 MSRP USD/ $269.99 MSRP CAD and is available for purchase in December 2023 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/speakers-subwoofers/p/xs162gs

The XS-160GS will have a suggested retail price of $129.99 MSRP USD/ $194.99 MSRP CAD and is available for purchase August 2023 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/speakers-subwoofers/p/xs160gs

The XS-690GS will have a suggested retail price of $149.99 MSRP USD/ $224.99 MSRP CAD and is available for purchase August 2023 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/speakers-subwoofers/p/xs690gs

The XS-680GS will have a suggested retail price of $129.99 MSRP USD/ $194.99 MSRP CAD and is available for purchase August 2023 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/speakers-subwoofers/p/xs680gs

The XS-W124GS will have a suggested retail price of $149.99 MSRP USD/ $224.99 MSRP CAD and is available for purchase August 2023 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/speakers-subwoofers/p/xsw124gs

The XS-W104GS will have a suggested retail price of $ $139.99 MSRP USD/ $209.99 MSRP CAD and is available for purchase August 2023 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/speakers-subwoofers/p/xsw104gs

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Sony logo (PRNewsfoto/Sony Electronics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.