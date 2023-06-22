The Independent Dealer Trader Association (IDTA) Launches New Website

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Dealer Trader Association ("IDTA") is pleased to announce the rebrand and launch of their new website, which is accessible at www.idtassoc.com.

The IDTA is a forum for independent dealers and traders to discuss and consider the impact of market operational issues on their industry sector and to advocate for constructive solutions that promote the liquidity and efficiency of the capital markets. The IDTA strives to influence policies and reforms through its promotion of a fair and transparent market environment. Most recently, the IDTA has been particularly outspoken on issues relating to the US Treasury and repurchase agreement (Repo) markets to ensure that those critically important markets are competitive, diverse, and resilient.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of the new IDTA website. It is designed to connect and engage with members, regulators, policymakers, and industry players," commented James Tabacchi, Chairman of the IDTA.

The platform is more engaging and dynamic, bringing the values of the IDTA to life with a fresh look. Along with the new aesthetics, the website offers a seamless experience to explore white papers and comment letters, along with issues by topic.

About IDTA

The objective of the IDTA is to form an interactive line of communication with regulators and other relevant policy makers, with particular emphasis on the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve Board, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York ("FRBNY").

The IDTA regularly comments on rule changes proposed by the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation ("FICC") as it relates to the Sponsored Member Program and the Capped Contingency Liquidity Facility ("CCLF"). The IDTA also has met with staff on the Hill and from the SEC, the Treasury Department, the Office of Financial Research ("OFR"), and the Federal Reserve Board to discuss the impact of FICC's programs on the repo market generally.

The IDTA is composed of organizations registered as broker-dealers or futures commission merchants (or affiliates of such organizations) that are not affiliated with a bank holding company.

