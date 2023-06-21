RADIOPHARMACY NETWORK RLS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS IN SALES AND HUMAN RESOURCES

Recent Hires Come as Leading Nuclear Pharmacy Network Continues to Expand Capabilities, Enter New Markets and Partner with Industry Pioneers

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RLS (USA), Inc. (Radioisotope Life Sciences) , the third-largest nuclear medicine pharmacy network in the US, announced the appointments of Janet Otts-Watson as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and Renee Wolf as Executive Director of Human Resources. The recent hires mark the latest step in RLS's continued efforts to expand capabilities, enter new markets and partner with industry-leading radiopharmaceutical suppliers to improve the continuum of care for patients across the country.

"Bringing decades of pharmaceutical industry experience, Janet and Renee are the senior leaders RLS needs to break new ground as a one-stop shop for patient dose compounding and distribution," said Stephen Belcher, CEO of RLS. "With Janet leading sales and Renee spearheading human resources, RLS is taking the next step toward long-term, sustainable growth."

As Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Otts-Watson will drive sales growth as RLS continues to enter new markets and expand offerings, ranging from CDMO work and clinical trials to PET and patient dose distribution. With decades of experience in oncology sales, Otts-Watson will also play a key role in business development and execution as RLS continues to build out into the nuclear oncology sector.

Otts-Watson joined RLS after most recently serving as a sales and business development consultant. Previously, she held senior-level sales roles at some of the top biopharmaceutical manufacturers, including Jazz Pharmaceuticals, EUSA Pharma and Bristol Myers Squibb. She holds an MBA from Samford University and a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Alabama.

In her role as Executive Director of Human Resources, Renee Wolf will lead people management across the RLS network, which includes 31 pharmacies nationwide. As a 25-year human resources veteran with a proven track record in the pharmaceutical industry, Wolf will be responsible for recruiting and retaining top talent across all aspects of the business—from couriers on the road, to technicians and pharmacists in the lab.

Wolf joined RLS after most recently serving as Vice President of Human Resources for Drake Capital Solutions. Previously, Wolf spent nearly two decades in human resources roles with Akorn Pharmaceuticals. She holds a bachelor of science in psychology from DePaul University, Chicago.

About RLS

RLS (Radioisotope Life Sciences), the third-largest nuclear medicine pharmacy network in the United States, owns and operates 31 radiopharmacies across 18 states, offering an extensive portfolio of molecular imaging products. We endeavor to supply the highest quality radiopharmaceuticals in the industry by dispensing 100 percent of injectable unit dose products in clean rooms built to ISO 1644-1 specifications. In support of our commitment to quality, we provide tailored solutions and exceptional service to our more than 1500 customers. For more information, please visit www.rls.bio .

