hc1 Partners with American Oncology Network (AON) for development of hc1 Workforce Optimization™

INDIANAPOLIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- hc1 , the leader in identifying real-time insights and risk signals in complex laboratory data, has announced a development partnership with American Oncology Network (AON), a rapidly growing network of community-based oncology practices across the country. The collaboration, which began in February 2023, will enable AON's cancer care team to optimize lab staffing through AI and machine learning models trained on combined timekeeping and testing data using hc1's upcoming Workforce Optimization solution.

With 73% of labs currently understaffed , a continuing burden is placed on lab professionals to do more with less. Taking a data-driven approach through the utilization of AI and machine learning models trained to predict future demands for lab services creates an evidence-based strategy to proactively address pain points and better forecast demand for lab services across the organization.

"Lab results have downstream implications for our providers and patients," said Curtiss McNair, VP of laboratory services for AON. "This partnership enables us to develop better processes with real-time actionable insights into our data and imparts us with forward-thinking recommendations based on a detailed analysis to optimize staffing and expenses," McNair added.

The development partnership is well underway with design input from AON's team taking place to help create a proactive system enabling visibility of key performance indicators. Testing and install is slated to occur by fall 2023 and will initially be deployed at AON's central lab in Ft. Myers, FL.

"We know the tighter margins in healthcare due to labor shortages have created an urgent need to optimize staffing and expenses," said Adam Sajewich, director, high value care, hc1. "Our partnership with AON demonstrates their commitment to innovation and a data-driven solution. They are a key partner who will play an important role in the development and adoption of this new solution and how its predictive insights can help guide decision-making in real-time," Sajewich added.

For more information on hc1 Workforce Optimization, lab leaders can request a demonstration at hc1.com. In addition, a prototype will be available for demonstration during hc1's participation in 2023 Joint Annual Meeting (JAM) in Providence, R.I. June 26-30, and during the 2023 AACC Clinical Lab Expo taking place in Anaheim, Calif. July 23-27. To learn more about hc1, visit hc1.com and to learn about AON visit AONcology.com .

About hc1

hc1 Insights™ (hc1) is the leader in identifying real-time insights from complex laboratory data. hc1 solutions optimize laboratory operations for thousands of locations and inform testing and treatment decisions for millions of patients. Over more than 10 years, flagship hc1 solutions, now known as hc1 Performance Analytics™ and hc1 Operations Management™ , have helped forge a broad set of lab and health system partnerships with their ability to unlock actionable, real-time insights to increase efficiency and reduce costs. hc1 continues to develop new solutions that improve patient care, bringing us closer to achieving our mission: Right Patient. Right Test. Right Prescription. To learn more about our proven approach, visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About American Oncology Network, LLC

The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an Inc. 5000-recognized company, is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 106 physicians and 86 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 18 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients' experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at AONcology.com .

