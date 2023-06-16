THE FATHER'S DAY ALIBI! JUST IN TIME FOR FORGETFUL AMERICANS

MANLY MAN CO. OFFERS TO 'TAKE THE HEAT' FOR YOUR FATHER'S DAY FUMBLE

VISTA, Calif., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In direct response to a recent and shocking survey revealing that 26% of Americans are forgetting Father's Day gifts, Manly Man Co. (America's provider of intriguing, never-boring gifts for men,) is offering to take the heat this year for forgetful Americans.

The first of its kind 'alibi' concept is that Manly Man Co. will take the heat from the Dads of absent minded Americans who have left Father's Day until the last minute. The reality is that If you haven't bought a Father's Day gift by yesterday, it's probably not going to make it on time.

How does it work?

Americans can visit Manly Man Co. at manlymanco.com/alibi and purchase their alibi for $1 to send along with their late gift. They can enter their Dad's name along with the chosen alibi. They will have the option of choosing between serious or mostly humorous excuses such as:

2023 ALIBIS:

Sorry [RECIPIENT FIRST NAME] It's totally our fault, your package is arriving late. [CUSTOMER FIRST NAME] had reserved your [OCCASION] gift months ago. But [ALIBI]

It was intercepted by a drug sniffing dog who ate it…. so we had to make another. Murder hornets and train derailments caused some unforeseen delays. We gave it to the mailman (Steve), he thought it was a gift for him and ate it…. so we had to make another. As I'm sure you've heard, there's been a lot of 'must see tv' on the last few weeks, so we're a little behind on shipping. We spent some additional time making it 'extra manly for you' and that (of course) takes a few more days. Turns out carrier pigeons are not as reliable as they used to be, which burned a few days before we tried using FedEx. The record setting ice storm in the Midwest this week got in the way. Adam from our shipping team was playing hide and seek with your package, and we couldn't find it for a few days. Someone keeps pranking us by changing the dates on our calendars so everything is late now. We think it's Adam from the warehouse. Unforeseen national shipping delays delayed it several days As I'm sure that you have heard, there's another ship blocking the port near your city so it's been unavoidably delayed.

Men seem (mostly) okay with Dad's Day deceptions:

In a Manly Man Co. survey of 1000 Americans, asked if they 'would pay for an airtight late Father's Day excuse,' 69.5% of Men said 'yes' vs. only 53.0% of women.

Overall, 9.5% of Americans said 'yes' and 5.8% said 'yes if they didn't get caught.'

Who do Americans usually blame for late Father's Day Gifts?

asked who they blame when a Father's Day gift is late, COVID topped the list at 10.7%, followed by US Mail/Couriers 9.3%, undefined 'global shortages' (7.9%), Kids (5.9%), Porch pirates (5.7%) and 'vendors who they bought a present from' (5.3%).

American Men are much more likely to blame 'porch pirates' (62.0%) than women (38.0%).

See the full survey results here

All is not lost, for Americans looking to up their Father's Day gift game, Manly Man Co. has some interesting and innovative options.

Manly Man Co's Father's Day gift line-up:

What says you love your 'manly man' Dad more than a dozen beef jerky 'flowers' in a handsome bouquet delivered in a pint glass vase?

Ditch the pretty flowers for the perfect meat-based manly version.

$69.00 for 8, $89.00 for a full dozen, available in 3 flavors.

The perfect flowers for Dad are edible! This arrangement includes an assortment of individually packaged thick-cut slices of gourmet bacon... not the regular grocery store stuff, this is cooked in mama's kitchen. Each bouquet is delivered ready to enjoy and includes:

(5x) Smokehouse - Sweet & Spicy, (5x) Smokehouse - Sweet, (5x) Smokehouse - Habanero Heat,

and (5x) Smokehouse - Thai Curry.

$69.00

Based on our extremely popular Original Meathearts, Carnivores can now enjoy packs of mini laser-etched beef jerky hearts, laser engraved with Father's Day sentiments such as "#1 Dad" and "My Hero. " Each beef Jerky Father's Day heart is made in the USA at The Manly Man Co.'s Southern California headquarters.

$24.50

Laser-Etched Heart Shapes

Laser-Engraved Slogans & Designs

Slogans: #1 Dad®, My Hero , Best Friend, Pop U Rock!

The Valentine's edition Meathearts famously sold out in one hour, broke Manly Man Co's servers due to so much traffic and shattered daily sales records! We're expecting the same with the brand new Father's Day Edition Meathearts.

Why would any man want a boring cardboard card when they could get a custom card laser-etched on beef jerky? Customers are encouraged to print whatever message they want to deliver directly to their 'manly man' Dad. (We don't judge.)

$23.99 for 100 custom characters laser engraved on a card-sized (4"x9") sheet of delicious beef jerky.

The Beef Bouquet

Here's another radically superior beefy bouquet choice for Dad. It's a tasty and tasteful arrangement of gourmet beef sticks in multiple flavors.

$59.00

(includes 5x smokehouse beef sticks, 5x Teriyaki Beef Sticks and 5x smokehouse hot and spicy sticks.)

Sure, you want to gift Dad a King of the remote, Free Movie Night (Dad's Choice,) Free Day of No Kids Whining' and Free Car Wash coupon book … but what if dad could have his coupons and eat them too? Manly Man Co. has invented the world's first 'Carnivore friendly' Father's Day coupon book made of original smokehouse flavour beef jerky laser-etched with coupons of your choice.

Dad gets something to chew on and must rip out the beef jerky coupon and eat it to redeem.

Each book has your choice of our favourite coupons or it can be customized on demand. The cover page is customizable with up to 4 kids' names.

$69.00 for 6 pages

$89.00 for 8 pages

Available for purchase as of June 1st, 2023.

'Manly' Beef Jerky Ties

Cheekily based on traditional ties (the most predictable of Father's Day gifts), the 'Manly Man' version lets you gift your tie and eat it too. Crafted in delicious beef jerky and laser cut in the shape of a tie, the Meat-tie gives Dad something to talk about (and chew on.)

The 'ties' feature Father's Day sentiments such as 'My Hero,' and '#1 Dad.'

$23.50

Available for purchase as of June 1st, 2023.

About Manly Man Co.

Manly Man Co. was born out of a desire to revolutionize gifting for men. Founder Greg Murray recognized the need for unique and captivating gifts that cater to men's interests and preferences. With a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and innovative designs, Manly Man Co. continues to redefine the gifting experience for men across the country.

Manly Man Co. is A Veteran-Owned Business

