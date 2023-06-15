Southern Company Gas Wins Top Industry Honors for National 811 Day Safe Digging Communications Campaign

Employee-inspired safety campaign is an industry-first partnership with the National Excavator Initiative

ATLANTA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a universe of infrastructure under every major street in America – everything from natural gas pipelines to water and sewer lines, cable, fiber optics and electrical lines. In recognition of its efforts to promote safe digging near natural gas pipeline infrastructure, Southern Company Gas is honored to win the 2023 Southern Gas Association Corporate Communications Award.

Launched in August 2022, Southern Company Gas and its operating companies got in the trenches alongside the National Excavator Initiative that brought along one of America's most trusted personalities, executive producer, Emmy-winning host, bestselling author, podcaster and skilled-trades advocate, Mike Rowe. Mike's animated alter ego, micro Mike Rowe, joined to spread the word on the importance of calling 811 to have utility lines marked before you dig.

"The safety of our employees, customers, communities and our pipeline infrastructure is our number one value. People are flooded with ads every day, and so in order to capture our customers' and third-party contractors' attention and impart the importance of safe digging, we sought to highlight this topic in a new, creative way," said Bryan Batson, executive vice president of external affairs and chief external and public affairs officer, Southern Company Gas.

Southern Company Gas delivered a fully integrated digital and traditional media campaign backed by company data that garnered 422 million+ impressions to achieve the company's second best-year for reductions in total pipeline damage ratio. Total damage ratio is the number of damages to the company's pipeline infrastructure per 1,000 location tickets assigned to utility repair teams.

"We have been working on this initiative for a number of years and couldn't be prouder about the outcome," commented Lindsay Sander, president of the National Excavator Initiative and Sander Resources. "This award is a testament to our passion and the dedication our team has for damage prevention, our clients and this critical industry."

SGA Awards recognize members who are advancing the natural gas industry. The aim is to support and highlight the great work of companies that have achieved real, measurable business outcomes in their organizations. SGA Awards recognize individuals and teams for their technical contributions, professional excellence, career achievement, service to colleagues, industry leadership and community service. Complete details on the award winners can be found here.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves nearly 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

About Southern Gas Association

Founded in 1908, the Southern Gas Association is the leader in natural gas training and professional development. SGA is a community of natural gas professionals across the U.S. and Canada. Representing the industry from drill bit to burner tip, SGA's membership comprises more than 200 operators across the distribution, transmission, and gas supply marketing sectors and more than 350 industry partners. Through digital and in-person engagement, SGA members share ideas, resources, and best practices to develop people, relationships, and solutions.

