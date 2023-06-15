FDH Aero Forms Electronic Products Group, Further Strengthening Electronic Product Offering

FDH Aero Electronic Products Group provides the industry's leading mil-aero electronic components offering for customers

COMMERCE, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FDH Aero ("FDH"), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced today that it has formally established the FDH Aero Electronic Products Group ("FDH EPG") division through the combination and integration of three of its existing brands. The strategic initiative streamlines and fortifies the company's excellence in electrical and electronic components for the aerospace, defense and space markets.

FDH Aero logo (PRNewsfoto/FDH Aero) (PRNewswire)

The launch of FDH EPG underscores FDH Aero's enterprise-wide commitment to simplifying procurement for the aerospace and defense industry. FDH Aero is committed to providing the most complete access to the widest range of electronic products and services. The announcement coincides with the Paris Air Show, where FDH Aero will be unveiling the new division for industry professionals in attendance.

"By combining the strengths of our Electro Enterprises, BTC Electronics and BJG Electronics brands into one unified Electronic Products Group, we are further enhancing our ability to serve the most complex needs of our customers," FDH Aero President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Tucker said. "FDH Aero is already an established leader in the global aerospace and defense supply chain. The formation of FDH EPG makes us even stronger by combining the strengths of three of the industry's leading businesses."

The new FDH Aero EPG division comprises FDH Aero's already strong brands in the electronics, electrical components and consumables space: Electro Enterprises, Inc., BTC Electronics Components and BJG Electronics Group.

Mitch Enright, formerly president of Electro Enterprises, is now president of the FDH Aero EPG division.

"The establishment of the FDH Aero Electronic Products Group is a clear indication to our suppliers and customers that FDH Aero will continue growing its focus on service, quality, and supply chain excellence," Enright said. "This will allow us to better serve our customers and supplier partners while continuing to act as an integral piece of the complete FDH Aero solution."

FDH Aero has also named former BJG executive Ian Locke as FDH EPG Executive Vice President of Sales and Nathan Little, formerly of Electro Enterprises, was named FDH EPG Vice President of Sales.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain partner for aerospace and defense companies. With more than 55 years of experience, it specializes in c-class components that include hardware, electrical, chemical, and consumable products and services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH Aero is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. FDH Aero has locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,000 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit the FDH Aero website.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FDH Aero