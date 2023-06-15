Firm adds David Schrock from Jupiter Asset Management and Mike Tadlock , CFA from Blackstone

Deeply experienced professionals hired to support the team's ongoing growth in assets under management (AUM) and product evolution

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, is pleased to announce the addition of two senior professionals to our Global Investment Management team. The appointments are consistent with a strategy to broaden and focus relationship management for product expertise and location. Our alternative and traditional strategies continue to display AUM growth and evolution. As our business expands, we remain committed to delivering differentiated investment strategies supported by a client-centric partnership with our investors and their advisors to exceed expectations and support their strategic priorities.

Asset Growth Drives Team Expansion at Mesirow Global Investment Management; L to R: David Schrock and Mike Tadlock, CFA (PRNewswire)

David Schrock joins as a Managing Director, responsible for the distribution of the firm's traditional and alternative investment management capabilities to institutional investors in the U.S. western region. Previously, David was the Head of U.S. Institutional at London-based Jupiter Asset Management, where he was responsible for helping to launch and build their business with institutional investors and consultants in the United States.

Mike Tadlock, CFA, will also serve as a Managing Director, playing a pivotal role in maintaining and building relationships with institutional consultants across the globe. Before assuming the position at Mesirow, Mike was a Senior Product Specialist, Head of Global Consultant Relations at DCI, and subsequently, a Principal at Blackstone.

"We are delighted to welcome David and Mike to the Global Investment Management team," said Steve Swierczewski, Senior Managing Director and Head of Mesirow Global Investment Management Distribution. "Their impressive industry backgrounds and expertise will further deepen our team's capabilities as we continue to expand our AUM and product offerings. With their contributions, we are confident that we can provide even greater value to our clients and achieve our ambitious growth objectives."

About Mesirow Global Investment Management

With global headquarters in Chicago, Mesirow Global Investment Management provides clients global alternative and traditional strategies that are customized by special teams to address individual risk and return objectives. Mesirow offers institutional investors customized currency management, high-quality private equity partnership and sponsorship opportunities, compelling direct real estate investments, small cap and small-mid cap equity strategies and fixed income products with distinct risk-return profiles for unique liquidity needs and capital constraints. For more information, please visit: mesirow.com/capabilities/global-investment-management

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. Mesirow has $53.3 billion in regulatory assets under management, $51.5 billion in assets under advisement and $135.6 billion in non-securities currency assets under management as of March 31, 2023.1 To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

Media

mediainquiries@mesirow.com | Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2023, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisor, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

1. As of 3.31.23. "Assets under supervision" includes regulatory assets under management; assets under advisement; and non-securities currency assets under management. For these purposes: (1) regulatory assets under management ("RAUM") is calculated in accordance with Instruction 5A of Form ADV and includes all assets of securities portfolios (both discretionary and non-discretionary). (2) Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets. (3) currency assets under management includes AUM associated with (i) active and passive currency risk management products $134.91 billion, (ii) non-fx overlay strategies such as equitization and beta overlays $730.90 million, and (iii) alpha strategies $32,888,890. In all such cases, AUM is calculated based on notional value of currency investments. Additionally, AUM for alpha strategies is adjusted because clients can select a volatility target (generally between 2% and 12% annualized), which is normalized to 2% in order to create a consistent depiction of alpha strategy AUM. This results in a "scaled" AUM, which is higher than the actual aggregate notional value of all alpha strategy portfolios if clients have selected a volatility target higher than 2%. As of 03.31.23, the "unscaled" AUM for alpha strategies was $5,930,048.

(PRNewsfoto/Mesirow) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.