American Consumer Credit Counseling (ACCC) to unveil its groundbreaking CreditU mobile app. Consumers urged to join pre-order waiting list before nationwide launch in October

CreditU 's features will include the first app-based debt management program in America.

BOSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Consumer Credit Counseling, Inc. (ACCC) announced today it is urging clients and other consumers to join a pre-order waiting list for its CreditU mobile app, which launches nationwide in October.

Empowering users with effortless financial management, CreditU provides instant access to a comprehensive suite of budget and expense tracking, debt management tools, credit score monitoring, debt-to-income analysis, invaluable financial education resources, and more. CreditU will redefine how Americans tackle their financial obligations. (PRNewswire)

Powered by ACCC, CreditU is an unparalleled one-stop-shop for all financial needs that revolutionizes the landscape of personal finance with state-of-the-art AI technology and human expertise integration. Empowering users with effortless financial management, the app provides instant access to a comprehensive suite of budget and expense tracking, debt management tools, credit score monitoring, debt-to-income analysis, invaluable financial education resources, and more. Setting new standards in the industry, CreditU, will redefine how Americans tackle their financial obligations.

"The CreditU mobile app represents an epoch-making breakthrough in comprehensive personal finance tools - setting a precedent for the 21st century," said Allen Amadin, President and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling, Inc. "At ACCC, we are steadfast in our commitment to innovative financial management, enabling us to forge lifelong relationships with people around the nation, and empowering them to attain enduring financial stability and success."

The highly anticipated CreditU app will launch in late October for iPhone and other iOS devices, with availability on all Android devices to be announced in early 2024. American Consumer Credit Counseling, Inc. invites individuals to secure their position on the pre-order waiting list exclusively at CreditU.org. By joining the pre-order list, enrollees gain priority access to app downloads on the launch date and exclusive benefits like pre-launch app previews, exclusive financial education content tailored to waiting list members, and more.

The CreditU app offers a wide range of features and functionalities that empower users to manage their finances effectively and gain a comprehensive understanding of their financial status, including bank and credit card account integration, a holistic financial overview that allows users to track their financial health and make informed decisions, expense tracking and budgeting, financial goal setting, personalized recommendations , debt management, and more. CreditU empowers users to make informed decisions, achieve financial goals, and improve their financial well-being.

"CreditU delivers an unparalleled experience to individuals striving for financial stability and success in all aspects of their lives," said Katie Ross, the Executive Vice President of ACCC. "We wholeheartedly encourage all consumers seeking the finest personal finance tools available to join the pre-order waitlist for CreditU by visiting CreditU.org".

About American Consumer Credit Counseling

American Consumer Credit Counseling (ACCC) is a nonprofit credit counseling 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to empowering consumers to achieve financial management through credit counseling, debt management, bankruptcy counseling, housing counseling, student loan counseling, and financial education concerning debt solutions. To help consumers reach their goal of debt relief, ACCC provides a range of free consumer personal finance resources on a variety of topics including budgeting, credit and debt management, student loan assistance, youth and money, homeownership, identity theft, senior living, and retirement. Consumers can use ACCC's worksheets, videos, calculators, and blog articles to make the best possible decisions regarding their financial future. ACCC holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling® (NFCC®). For more information or to access free financial education resources, log on to ConsumerCredit.com or visit http://www.consumercredit.com/financial-education.aspx

