Unusual Yard Art, Classic Comics, Luxury Items, and More Open for Bidding on HiBid Following $45.9 Million GMV Week

OCALA, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auctions now open for bidding on HiBid.com include numerous out-of-the-ordinary and hard-to-find items. One auction, for example, features giant dinosaur, fish, and jungle animal yard art along with smaller sculptures, canvas prints, and eclectic household items. Other auctions include rare DC and Marvel comic books, fine home décor, Eugenia Abramson paintings, luxury watches, and a Brunswick billiards table.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

These auctions arrive on the heels of a $49.5 million week in gross merchandise value for the HiBid auction platform. In auctions held from June 5th through the 11th, over 653,000 lots were sold in 1,538 timed and live auctions with the total hammer value exceeding $85.4 million.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

June 5-11, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $45.9+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $85.4+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 653,464

Timed Auctions: 1,437

Live Auctions: 101

Bids Placed: 3.6+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.4+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Online, On-site Bath, Pennsylvania, Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Date: June 21st

Seller: Dotta Auction

View Auction Catalog

Comic Book Collectibles

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: June 3rd-18th

Seller: LOC Collectibles

View Auction Catalog

Luxury Household Contents

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: May 25th-June 21st

Seller: Heritage Realty & Auction Co Inc

View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex