Simply NUC® Launches Moonstone, the Best Performing 4x4 Mini PC on the Market

Take your performance to the moon with Simply NUC's Moonstone mini PC featuring AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series processors and RDNA-based Radeon™ Graphics.

AUSTIN, Texas and BELFAST, Northern Ireland and DUNLEER, Ireland, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply NUC, Inc , a leading mini computer solutions company, today announced a new Simply NUC designed and branded mini PC product family called Moonstone. Equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7000 processors in a compact 4x4 design with an innovative cooling solution, Moonstone delivers top-tier computing performance for a wide range of usages. Supporting up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 high-speed RAM and up to 16TB of storage, Moonstone will increase your computing output while keeping a minimal footprint on both your desk and energy bill.

"Perfect for working or gaming, we saw an opportunity to set the new standard of innovation-driven mini PC performance," said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC co-CEO, "Moonstone is the highest performing 4x4 ever launched."

Starting at $699, three Moonstone models are now available to preorder from Simply NUC across their global sites, with units expected to ship in July. The CBM3r9MS model based on the 45W AMD Ryzen 7940HS processor is intended for usage where high computing performance is desired such as workstation applications and AAA gaming. To accommodate a variety of price points, more cost-effective options are also available with the CBM3r7MS model based on the AMD Ryzen 7735U processor and the CBM3r5MS model based on AMD Ryzen 7535U processor. More information on the Moonstone product line can be found at: https://simplynuc.com/moonstone/ .

Moonstone harnesses Radeon™ graphics to deliver the best visual experience possible from a small form factor PC, with features like DirectX® 12 Ultimate allowing ray tracing and AMD FidelityFX, an open-source image quality toolkit, both to expand and enhance graphics-heavy workloads and gaming experiences. Moonstone also features dual HDMI 2.1 ports and dual USB-C with Alt-DP ports, allowing crystal clear graphics on up to four 4K displays or a single 8K display.

Peripherals can easily be connected via the four USB-A ports, 2.5Gb LAN port, and dual USB-C ports. Further expand the system with its replaceable lid or expansion panel for additional I/O.

AMD's Zen4 architecture offers 8 cores with 16 threads of computing power, without drawing too much energy thanks to the new power management design, allowing Moonstone to put unused cores to sleep, preventing excess power draw. And Simply NUC's patented Dual Exhaust Cooling solution will keep your Moonstone cool and quiet even during the most performance-hungry tasks. Upgrade your computer power and enjoy earth-shattering results with a customized Moonstone mini PC based on your exact computing needs.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a global company specializing in mini computers. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported mini PC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC visit www.simplynuc.com .

