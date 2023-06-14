OKX and McLaren Racing Host Exclusive Panel on the Impact of Technology in Sports and Film at Tribeca Festival

Panelists included OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique , McLaren Racing Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown , McLaren F1 Driver Lando Norris and director, producer and screenwriter Stephen Kay

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, today hosted a panel discussion with McLaren Racing at the Tribeca Festival titled, "Need for Speed: How Technology Powers Change in Sports, Movies, and Crypto," featuring OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique, McLaren Racing Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown, McLaren F1 Driver Lando Norris, and director, producer and screenwriter Stephen Kay.

The panel, moderated by Emmy-nominated filmmaker and Webby Awards Founder Tiffany Shlain, was held at the Tribeca Screening Room and focused on how technology has transformed various industries, including sports, entertainment, cryptocurrency and finance. During the discussion, the panelists emphasized the impact of innovation on speed, performance and efficiency across the different sectors.

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "We've achieved a lot together in just one year. The McLaren F1 team has a huge appetite to lean into Web3 and make its heritage more discoverable for younger generations, and we want to play a big role in making that a reality for them. There are incredible stories here that can motivate the next generation of drivers and fans to get involved with the sport and, in particular, celebrate McLaren's achievements on and off track. Our goal is to help McLaren transcend into this future and share what we are cooking together on our panel".

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said: "This panel was a great opportunity to share the stage with our Primary Partner OKX, and discuss how technology can power change in our respective industries. In Formula 1, we constantly look to innovate and leverage technology to maximize our fan engagement opportunities. Partners like OKX can support us in these commitments, exploring how they can guide our Web3 strategy and make our sport ever-more exciting and accessible for the fans."

Tribeca Festival 2023 is OKX's second consecutive year as the presenting sponsor. The company's multi-year partnership with Tribeca Festival aims to unlock new Web3 opportunities for creators, fans and talent. OKX also introduced the first-ever Tribeca Festival NFT pass for 2023 in January.

In May of last year, OKX and McLaren Racing announced a multi-year partnership that would make OKX a Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team and McLaren Shadow esports team. Through this partnership, OKX supports the team's global fan experience, providing exciting opportunities and product innovations that bring fans closer to the action. OKX branding is featured on the McLaren cars, the helmets of McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as well as the McLaren F1 and McLaren Shadow team kits.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. In 2023, the team will compete in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers René Rast and Jake Hughes, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Esports Pro Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

About the Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, immersive, games, audio storytelling, music, and online work. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is a platform for creative expression and immersive entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices; discovers award-winning filmmakers and creators; curates innovative experiences; and introduces new technology and ideas through premieres, exhibitions, talks, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. Tribeca will celebrate its 22nd year from June 7–18, 2023.

In 2019, James Murdoch's Lupa Systems, a private investment company with locations in New York and Mumbai, bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.

