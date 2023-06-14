Net at Work Announces Launch of Digital Operations Platform for Industrial Manufacturers

Best-of-breed integration of next-generation technology enables SMBs to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, one of the largest SMB technology advisors in North America, has launched a Digital Operations Platform (DOP) for industrial and equipment manufacturers. Coined by Forrester Research, a DOP represents the next generation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) as characterized by its flexible structure, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology, and accessibility for interactions beyond the browser.

Net at Work's DOP enables industrial manufacturers to derive value from next-generation technology, like Sage X3 ERP, including improved efficiency, greater business agility, and faster return on investment (ROI), to impact the bottom line positively.

With ERP at its core, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Human Capital Management (HCM), procurement, Warehouse Management (WMS), and Material Requirements and Planning (MRP), and other solutions may be integrated based on current and future business requirements – making the DOP unique to each company.

As a full-scale technology consultancy with expertise across Managed Services, Fractional CIO and Advisory Services, implementation and project management, custom development as well as an extensive software portfolio, Net at Work provides the knowledge and resources necessary to select, implement, configure, and maintain the DOP to maximize its impact on a manufacturing environment. Net at Work is an active member and sponsor of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the leading organization in North America advancing construction and agriculture equipment manufacturers and their value chain partners in the global marketplace.

"Whether you're following an engineer to order, configure to order, or other manufacturing models, our approach can support your strategic plans companywide, removing traditional technology barriers that legacy systems perpetuate with siloed data that cause security concerns, and also hampers innovation and growth," said Samantha Marshall, Sage X3 Practice Director, Net at Work. "Our DOP helps to give you the firm foundation necessary to compete effectively in today's digital economy."

Power Curbers Companies LLC, a manufacturer of award-winning curb extrusion equipment, leaned on its partnership with Net at Work to begin building its DOP with Sage X3 and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and Customer Service. As a result, the company shaved over 25 minutes from its order entry process and rapidly pivoted from Just-in-Time inventory management to overcome supply chain challenges.

"Overall, our goal is to simplify a complex manufacturing cycle as much as possible by looking for up and downstream efficiencies," explained Crystal Tollenaer, Parts and Production Control Manager for Power Curbers. "The visibility we've gained with Sage X3 and our data analysis tools help us do that. As a result, we turn out a new machine every three days, taking thousands of parts from global suppliers and putting them into the hands of a well-trained, skilled workforce who understand the process."

