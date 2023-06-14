Lark Health Cardiac Pilot And Cost Savings Studies' Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Health, the leading AI-powered digital health coaching company for the prevention and management of chronic conditions, announced two new research studies demonstrating the effectiveness of cardiac self-efficacy (CSE) and diabetes prevention programs (DPP).

The estimated medical cost savings for 11,976 members achieving weight loss and participation outcomes was $12,957,073 .

Lark Health's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Heart Health Program Improves Cardiac Self-Efficacy

This cardiac self-efficacy research, completed in conjunction with Lark's Heart Health pilot study, establishes Lark as the first digital health solution to demonstrate improvement in Cardiac Self-Efficacy (CSE) scores. The study, " https://academic.oup.com/abm/article/57/Supplement_1/S1/7135607 " found that, by month 2 of the study, participants increased their overall cardiac self-efficacy by an average of nearly 13% percent, reflecting increased confidence in their ability to manage their heart health and risk for heart disease. Taking a closer look at the items on the CSE scale, the aspects of cardiac self-efficacy that increased the most were participants' feelings of confidence in getting the right amount of exercise and knowing when to call or visit the doctor for their heart disease. These study results were presented at The Society of Behavioral Medicine's 44th Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions in Phoenix, AZ, from April 26–29, 2023.

"The rising rate and risk of cardiovascular diseases is staggering," said Dr. Lynne Nowak, Chief Medical Officer, Lark Health. "This study validates that use of Lark's digital Heart Health program can further educate and inform patients about their heart health and guide them on taking the actions needed to reduce their risk of a cardiovascular event. I am pleased that Lark's programs are not only driving improved health outcomes but are also helping patients to increase their confidence in making life-long healthy behavioral changes."

Lark Digital Diabetes Prevention Program Supports Cost Savings

The National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) is a preventive healthcare program designed to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Lark's fully CDC-recognized DPP is a personalized digital health solution that uses AI coaching and connected devices to help members lower their risk for type 2 diabetes.

The study, published in Obesity Science and Practice and titled, " Weight Loss and Modeled Cost Savings in a Digital Diabetes Prevention Program ," confirms that Lark's scalable, AI-based DPP can reduce staffing needs and shows cost savings for DPPs delivered via other modalities (e.g., in-person, hybrid). Significant cost savings was also calculated by the findings. The estimated medical cost savings for 11,976 members who achieved weight loss and participation outcomes was $12,957,073.

"Diabetes Prevention Programs have been used in the medical field to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes for decades. As healthcare professionals, we know that encouraging DPP participation can have a positive impact on a patients' health and wellbeing," said Sarah Graham, PhD, DPP Coordinator and Senior Manager of Clinical Research at Lark Health. "What's incredibly exciting about this latest research is that we can now demonstrate that increased engagement in the Lark DPP is associated with improved health outcomes and cost savings. I am proud of the work the team has done to validate the effectiveness of the Lark DPP and the value it brings to health plans and their members."

Using conversational AI, connected devices, remote patient monitoring, and elements of behavioral science techniques, Lark helps participants improve their health to manage and reduce their risk of chronic disease. Lark's scalable platform seamlessly integrates with health plans' and employers' existing healthcare infrastructure to support their chronic care prevention and management programs. Lark's Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), the fastest-growing and lowest-cost DPP, has received Full Recognition from the CDC.

The company has received numerous accolades, including having been named as one of CB Insights Digital Health 150 (2019), a finalist for the UCSF Digital Health Awards (2022), one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies (multiple years), and one of Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 (2020). To learn more, visit www.lark.com.

Lark currently works with many of the largest health plans across five programs: Prevention, Heart Health, Diabetes Prevention, Diabetes Management, and Hypertension Management.

