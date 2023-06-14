HENRY ROSE LAUNCHES WITH SEPHORA U.S. TO FURTHER RETAIL DISTRIBUTION

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Rose, a genderless fine fragrance brand founded by Michelle Pfeiffer, announces its launch at Sephora in the United States. Shoppers can now find a selection of Henry Rose's award-winning fragrances in 224 Sephora doors and on Sephora.com.

After launching as a direct-to-consumer brand in 2019, Henry Rose made its first major foray into retail in 2022 by launching at luxury and beauty retailers including Credo Beauty, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Nordstrom. The arrival of Henry Rose at Sephora marks a significant milestone for both the brand and its community of fragrance enthusiasts who value the brand's commitment to ingredient transparency and safety.

"When I launched Henry Rose over four years ago, I hoped that one day we would partner with Sephora, one of the most influential beauty retailers," said Michelle Pfeiffer, Founder and Creative Director of Henry Rose. "Sephora's thoughtful product curation and commitment to consumer discovery provide an ideal setting for an alluring olfactive experience, and we are thrilled to bring our fragrances to the Sephora community."

"Over the past year, we have expanded our retail distribution to better meet our customers where they are," said Debi Theis, President of Henry Rose. "As one of the premier beauty retail destinations, our partnership with Sephora will allow us to tap into new audiences and drive widespread awareness for our mission of greater ingredient transparency in fine fragrance."

Henry Rose sets a new precedent in fine fragrance by disclosing 100% of its ingredients, empowering customers to make informed choices. It was created based on the strictest and most comprehensive health, safety, and environmental standards set forth by two industry-leading non-profit organizations, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) and Cradle to Cradle (C2C) Products Innovation Institute. It is the first and only fine fragrance to receive both distinctions of EWG Verified® and Cradle to Cradle Certified™.

Sephora has become a trusted destination for beauty products vetted for ingredient safety with its Clean at Sephora program. Through this new retail partnership, Henry Rose is poised to reach an even broader audience of conscious consumers seeking safer fine fragrances.

"We are thrilled to welcome Henry Rose to our Sephora community, as part of our growing clean fragrance assortment," said Carye Campbell, VP Fragrance Merchandising at Sephora. "With its thoughtful and transparent approach to fragrance, Henry Rose delivers high-quality, genderless products that are both ingredient-conscious and effective. We look forward to partnering with this innovative brand and continuing to bring the best in clean beauty to our clients."

For more information and to shop the collection, please visit www.henryrose.com and www.sephora.com/brand/henry-rose

About Henry Rose

Henry Rose operates on the belief that ingredient transparency is essential, and was founded to set a new precedent in fine fragrance by disclosing 100% of its ingredients. Henry Rose creates complex and evocative genderless scent experiences based on the strictest and most comprehensive health, safety and environmental standards set forth by two industry-leading non-profit organizations, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) and Cradle to Cradle (C2C) Products Innovation Institute. It is the first and only fine fragrance to receive both distinctions of EWG Verified® and Cradle to Cradle Certified™.

About Sephora Americas:

Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 600 stores across the Americas. And with its new long-term retail strategic partnership, clients can now shop Sephora at Kohl's, a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with 600 locations nationwide and 850 locations by 2023. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey.

