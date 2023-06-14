Gary Pudles Named 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100

Award Honors Philadelphia's Top CEOs & C-Level Executives

PHILADELPHIA and WILLOW GROVE, Pa., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO today has named Gary Pudles, President & CEO of AnswerNet , a 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 . This marks the 2nd consecutive win for Pudles, who was also recognized by the organization in 2022 as a Philadelphia Titan of Industry.

The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia's top 100 CEOs and C-level executives who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 93,000 individuals and generate over $33 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will also be honored at an awards ceremony, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans, both locally and nationally.

"The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Philadelphia business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

In 1998, Mr. Pudles purchased a small telemessaging call center, investing in his interest and experience in telecommunications technology, data and people management. The company would grow, and by 2000, Pudles' business, AnswerNet , became the largest telemessaging & call center business in the country. Under his leadership, the company continued to expand throughout 2021 and 2022 with 17 successful business acquisitions. Today, AnswerNet is a thriving global organization with over 30 offices in 20 states and two Canadian provinces. The company also has teams in South Africa, Columbia, Mexico, Guatemala and the Philippines.

"I am extremely honored to be recognized again this year as a 2023 Philadelphia Titan of Industry. Becoming a Titan 100 for the first time last year gave me an amazing opportunity to meet and interact with so many influential leaders throughout the Philadelphia region," said Pudles. "Through the Titan events and online community, I have found a great place to share ideas, successes, and challenges outside of the traditional CEO groups. I look forward to building upon these wonderful relationships in 2023."

Mr. Pudles will be honored at the annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 21st, 2023, at "The Drexelbrook" located in Drexel Hill, PA. From hosting American Bandstand with Dick Clark to surviving a 1978 fire, the Drexelbrook has changed and evolved for more than 70 years to best suit the community as a private club, hotel, and event center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.

About AnswerNet

Headquartered in Willow Grove, PA, AnswerNet is a full-service provider of inbound, outbound, automated, and BPO call center services. Founded in 1998, the company has over 30 sites with 2,000 full-time employees across the U.S. and Canada. Specialty divisions include Agriculture, Nonprofit, Education, Appointment Setting, Energy, and Third-Party Verification.

