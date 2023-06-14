The 31st PT EXPO China Forum Ends in Beijing

BEIJING, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 6, 2023, the 31st China International Information and Communication Exhibition, also known as PT EXPO CHINA, organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and hosted by Genertec PTAC, ended at the China National Convention Center after three days of activities. As one of the largest and most significant annual events in the information and communication industry, PT EXPO CHINA is an essential window and platform to gather wisdom from all parties, foster industry development, and showcase various accomplishments. The forum, which plays a crucial role in enhancing the sense of responsibility, mission, and urgency for the entire industry, reinforces how IT development should chart the path for modernization, informatization, industrial development, consensus on industry construction, breakthroughs in core technologies, and high-level opening up to the outside world.

Among the officials who attended the forums and visited the exhibitions were: Jin Zhuanglong, Minister of Industry and Information Technology; Zhang Yunming, Vice Minister; Jin Wei, deputy mayor of Beijing; Lv Shiming, member of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, and vice chairman of the China Disabled Persons' Federation; Zhao Zhiguo, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology; Gao Dongsheng, chief economist; Ke Ruiwen, chairman of China Telecom; Dong Xin, general manager of China Mobile; Liu Liehong, chairman of China Unicom; Yu Xubo, chairman of Genertec; Zhang Dongchen, chairman of China Satellite Network; Song Qizhu, chairman of China Broadnet; and Zhang Zhiyong, chairman of China Tower.

The forum, themed "Accessible ICT Infrastructure and Promising Digital Intelligence," covered over 40,000 square meters and attracted approximately 400 companies and organizations worldwide. Renowned domestic and international enterprises, including China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, Genertec, China Broadcasting, China Tower, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, China Information Technology, China Satcom, Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson, Nokia Bell, Intel, Alibaba, Ant Group, Inspur, H3C, Unisoc MediaTek, and Hengtong Group exhibited a wide range of cases and scenarios, demonstrating the result of significant and far-reaching ICT accomplishments in core technology research and development, broadband network construction, digital industrialization, and industrial digital transformation. The enterprises also showcased applications of representative technologies like 5G in the major areas of industrial manufacturing, healthcare, and education. By the end of the forum, 190,000 visitors, including over 70 government delegations and nearly 50 central enterprise groups, had been received. The exhibitions became a gathering of accomplishments, a reservoir of ideas, and a venue for intimate dialogue, attracting talents from all directions and highlighting the surging power of technological innovation.

The ICT China High-level Forum, one of the forum's highlights, closely monitors industry trends and market insights. Over 40 conference forums were organized, covering hot topics, including 5G, GPON, Gigabit Passive Optical Networks, artificial intelligence, industrial internet, quantum computing, network security, digital healthcare, and emergency communication. Keynote speeches were delivered by high-level academicians, including Wu Hequan, Wang Maohua, Zhang Ping, Zheng Weimin, and Zhang Hongke, from the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Liu Zhongfan and Yin Hao from the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The over 900 guests gathered to discuss and envision the industry's development prospects announced over 20 achievements, contributing to the creation of a smart digital era.

Furthermore, over 3,000 domestic and foreign media outlets provided comprehensive and multi-angle coverage of the forum. In particular, the Meetings CCTV·Explore Exhibitions event was synchronously broadcasted on the various CCTV official channels and platforms, attracting over 4 million views by the end of the forum. Meanwhile, the hashtag #China International Information and Communication Exhibition on Douyin (TikTok) garnered over 7 million exposures.

The 31st edition of PT EXPO CHINA steadfastly adhered to the principle of Chinese characteristics with an international perspective. It testified to the rapid development of the information and communication industry, offering an exquisite display, exchange, cooperation, and sharing platform for the entire industry. The forum fully reflected the latest innovations and development in the information and communication field, significantly promoting global exchanges and cooperation in the information and communication sector.

The 32nd PT EXPO China will hold at China National Convention Center in 2024. We look forward to meeting you!

SOURCE PT Expo China