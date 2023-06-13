Toray to Highlight Next-Generation Composite Material Solutions at the 2023 Paris Air Show

TACOMA, Wash., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toray Industries, Inc., global leader in innovative technologies and advanced high-performance materials, will be at the 54th International Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget Parc des Expositions on June 19 to 25. The Toray team is looking forward to continued dialogue with customers and industry partners on advancements in composite material technologies to meet the ever-evolving needs of the aerospace industry. At the forefront will be discussions on emerging technologies for next-generation, clean, and zero-emission aircraft.

Toray will be at the 2023 Paris Air Show to meet with industry partners on composite material solutions for aerospace.

Toray's rich heritage of innovation has established technologies that played a pivotal role in shaping the aerospace industry. With TORAYCA™ carbon fiber, thermoset materials and thermoplastic composites, Toray enabled the large-scale adoption of composites in commercial and general aviation, and continues to pave the way for next generation programs through valued customer collaborations.

In the area of zero-emissions air mobility, TORAYCA™ carbon fiber, Toray thermoset and Cetex® thermoplastic composites are the material of choice of eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) programs currently in development. These materials provide optimal strength and toughness, efficient processing, and necessary databases required for certification, allowing companies to meet performance targets and adhere to certification schedules. Extending beyond eVTOL applications, Toray's diverse product portfolio has enabled tailored solutions for primary and secondary aerostructures, rotorcraft, radomes, antenna systems, large payload fairings, landing leg assemblies, and more.

To meet the evolving needs of customers, Toray recently announced an upgrade of its Alabama facility in the United States which doubles the production capacity of the high-performance TORAYCA™ T1100 carbon fiber. This is a critical component in several US DoD weapon systems to include missiles and munitions, rotor systems, and primary aerostructures.

Additionally, Toray will continue to invest in advanced material technologies and leverage it to provide sustainable solutions. "Sustainability is a core value that drives everything we do," said Tim Kirk, vice president of marketing. "It is a fundamental part of our identity – part of our DNA. We used to think of sustainability as just being a responsible corporate citizen, supporting measures to reduce environmental burden, reduce our carbon footprint, promote recycling, etc. These are still important, but sustainability is now much more. It is now with a 'Big S', a table stake. Our customers expect nothing less from their supply chains, and we're proud to lead the way with sustainability."

Participating Toray Companies:

Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.

Developer, manufacturer and supplier of polyacrylonitrile-based TORAYCA™ carbon fiber and carbon fiber prepreg.

Toray Advanced Composites

Developer, manufacturer and supplier of thermoset and thermoplastic-based materials, including prepregs in fabric, unidirectional tape, bulk-molded compounds and reinforced thermoplastic laminate formats.

Toray Carbon Fibers Europe

European manufacturer of TORAYCA™ carbon fiber and pultruded composite materials.

About Toray

Toray is a leading global company in innovative technologies and advanced materials. Since its foundation in 1926, the Company has contributed to society through the creation of new value and addressed global challenges by delivering high value-added products including fibers and textiles, resins and films, and carbon fiber composite materials. It operates in 29 countries and regions with about 48,000 employees worldwide. https://www.toray.com/

