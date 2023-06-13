Teva Unveils Misa Hylton Capsule Collection with Macy’s

GOLETA, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teva ®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces the launch of its collaboration with fashion architect, Misa Hylton. The Teva x Misa Hylton capsule collection celebrates Hylton's signature style, delivering one-of-a-kind takes on two fashion-forward Teva sandal silhouettes: the Flatform Universal and Hurricane XLT2 Gladiator.

Misa Hylton, a renowned fashion icon, delivers a collection that features luxe details to add a fun pop to your summer attire, including vibrant graphics and unique metal hardware on Teva's signature strapping system. Known for creating legendary moments in music and fashion for iconic hip hop and R&B artists, Hylton has been shaping style for decades. The Teva x Misa Hylton capsule collection highlights the designer's bold and colorful aesthetic. The limited-edition Flatform Universal ($80) features straps based on graphic sketches, mixed with rich colored abstract paints, and premium gold metal hardware, while the new evolution of the Hurricane XLT2 Gladiator ($135) is accented in peach blossom tones, soft suede details, and pops of luxe gold metal.

Unique to this collaboration, Hylton draws upon her Japanese heritage as inspiration for both iconic designs. The combination of color and gold hardware take on the classic Teva silhouettes, inspired by Misa's passion for jewelry while adding a touch of luxury.

"I have a deep appreciation for bold and vibrant prints, as well as Japanese graffiti, which not only celebrate my heritage but also reflect my passion for Hip Hop style and culture," says Misa Hylton. "When designing for the Teva x Misa Hylton collaboration, I wanted to infuse these elements to create a timeless collector's item - a small piece of my world - that can be dressed up or down, offering versatility and flexibility, while remaining unique and original."

"We are excited to partner with Teva for this limited-edition collaboration with Misa Hylton. Misa's style is one-of-a-kind and she has created a versatile collection, providing our Macy's customers with even more ways to own their style," remarks Christopher Steinmann, VP, Center Core at Macy's.

In addition to her revolutionary fashion contributions, Hylton founded the Misa Hylton Fashion Academy, which aims to educate and empower the next generation of fashion creatives. She is also a recipient of the Gucci Changemakers Grant and a global creative partner for MCM. Hylton's impact on the fashion industry has been celebrated in the 2019 documentary The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion.

"What we choose to wear and the combination of how we wear these items together weaves a subtle story about who we are as an individual," says Anders Bergstrom, Vice President, Global GM of Teva Footwear at Deckers Brands. "Through our collaboration with Misa Hylton, we want our consumers to own and celebrate their individual style without having to sacrifice comfort for fashion, while still creating a collection that empowers you to take on all your everyday adventures."

The Teva x Misa Hylton collaboration is available exclusively at Macy's, Macys.com and Teva.com starting June 13, 2023. #TevaxMisaHylton

