Delta Consulting Group Acquires Froese Forensic Partners

Delta Welcomes Froese and Extends Reach into Canada

WOODBRIDGE, Va., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Consulting Group (Delta), a leading firm focused on dispute resolution, advisory, investigations, and risk management, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Froese Forensic Partners (Froese), a prominent independent financial investigative firm with offices in Toronto and Calgary. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Delta as it expands its service offerings and establishes a strong presence in the Canadian market.

Froese brings a wealth of expertise in areas such as forensic accounting, fraud investigations, financial damages, corporate investigations, business valuation, professional misconduct, auditor negligence and class action litigation. Their team of experts has built a solid reputation for delivering exceptional services to clients across a wide range of industries.

"The acquisition of Froese represents an exciting opportunity for Delta," said Jeff Fuchs, Chief Executive Officer of Delta. "The synergy between our firms has been a driving force behind this acquisition. The highly skilled forensic experts and business valuators at Froese share our commitment to providing high-quality services to our clients and empowering our employees to excel. We are excited about the expansion of our global reach, the broadening of our service offerings, and the opportunity to provide even greater value to our clients worldwide."

By combining the capabilities and resources of Delta and Froese, clients will benefit from a broader range of innovative solutions and industry-leading expertise. The acquisition reinforces Delta's commitment to delivering comprehensive and effective solutions, while extending its reach into the Canadian market.

"We are extremely pleased to join forces with Delta," stated Ken Froese, Senior Managing Director of Froese. "Our shared values and complementary areas of expertise make this partnership a natural fit. We look forward to combining our teams and resources to provide exceptional services and deliver outstanding results for our clients."

With the acquisition of Froese, Delta gains increased service offerings in forensic accounting, fraud investigations and business valuation. Delta's experts will be able to better serve their current Canadian clients, as well as build new relationships across North America.

About Froese Forensic Partners

Froese Forensic Partners (Froese) is a Canadian expert services firm that provides expert consulting and expert reports and testimony in forensic accounting and fraud investigations, financial damages, corporate investigations, digital forensics, business valuation, securities and other class actions, professional misconduct and auditor negligence. Clients include private and public corporations, all three levels of government, non-profit organizations, partnerships, law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies and individuals.

Froese combines a rigorous professional approach with a personal and engaging level of service. Froese takes pride in getting to know our clients and understanding the matter, regardless of its size, complexity or location. All resources and energies are expended to find the optimum resolution to business problems or investigative concerns.

About Delta Consulting Group

For over 20 years, Delta Consulting Group (Delta) has provided project advisory, investigations, risk mitigation, and dispute resolution services to our clients around the world. We have worked with the most prominent global law firms and numerous Fortune 500 companies in over 90 countries. Our multi-disciplined professionals with expertise in engineering, accounting, finance, economics, fraud, construction, project management and litigation support deliver independent strategic advice to resolve clients' most difficult situations.

A defining feature of Delta is that it is 100% employee owned. This means the work product of Delta reflects those who make it possible! Delta's professionals are motivated by passion, participation, inclusion, value, trust, equity and fairness. At Delta, the employees care deeply about providing each client with quality work. Delta's employees continue to stay committed to transparency and dedicated to "Making the Difference" every day for their clients and colleagues.

