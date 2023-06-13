ChemSolv and Chemisphere Joined Under New Platform Named Integrity Partners Group

Platform Leverages Resources and Expertise of Two Leading Distributors Providing Tailored Solutions

ROANOKE, Va., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemSolv and Chemisphere, two leading regional chemical distributors, announced today the launch of Integrity Partners Group ("IPG"), a full-line chemical distribution platform with comprehensive value-added solutions capabilities. IPG leverages the combined infrastructure and capabilities of ChemSolv and Chemisphere, offering customers a broader range of chemicals, ingredients, and services across more than 43 states and multiple international locations. Darren J. Birkelbach is serving as IPG's Chief Executive Officer.

Integrity Partners Group includes regional distributors Chemsolv (shown here) and Chemisphere. (PRNewswire)

IPG has customers across the industrial, food and beverage, agriculture, personal care, life sciences, and coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers (CASE) markets. Its network includes more than 150 world-class chemical and ingredient suppliers and over 1,000 products including high-purity solvents, industrial additives and modifiers, surfactants, lubricants and metalworking fluids, and diesel exhaust fluid.

Drawing on the resources and expertise of ChemSolv and Chemisphere, IPG offers a full array of tailored solutions, including blending, packaging, quality testing, white-label formulations, custom logistics, repurchasing, and solvent recycling services. Combined infrastructure includes:

2.7 million gallons of storage capacity

80,000 gallons of blending capacity

35,000 square feet of manufacturing space

300,000 square feet of storage across eight warehouses

Private fleet of approximately 50 trucks

"Integrity Partners Group represents our commitment to continue delivering an exceptional experience for customers seeking world-class chemicals and ingredients with turnkey solutions," said Birkelbach. "Our goal is to intensify our service-oriented platform with expanded capabilities in key geographies. At the same time, we will retain the integrity and customer focus, which have been the cornerstones of ChemSolv and Chemisphere. Both companies will also maintain their local brand as leading regional distributors for over 40 years."

About Integrity Partners Group

Integrity Partners Group is a US-based chemical distribution, blending, tolling, and distillation platform that serves customers in the industrial, food and beverage, agriculture, personal care, and coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers (CASE) markets. IPG includes ChemSolv, a chemical distributor with headquarters in Roanoke, Virginia, and Chemisphere, a chemical distributor with headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. IPG was formed in 2023 and is owned by OpenGate Capital, a private equity firm. Visit integritypartnersgrp.com to learn more.

Darren J Birkelbach is the Chief Executive Officer of Integrity Partners Group. (PRNewswire)

IPG logo (PRNewswire)

