Donation from Non-profit, Social Justice Organization Will Benefit Students with Greatest Financial Need at Both LIU's Campuses

Over $2 Million in Total Raised for Scholarships at Annual Gala which Honored NYC Mayor Adams, A Soulful Heart Founding Member and Others

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island University received a $1 million donation for Hope Scholarships from a non-profit, social justice organization, which will be used to benefit students with the greatest financial need at LIU's Long Island and Brooklyn campuses.

Long Island University (PRNewsfoto/Long Island University) (PRNewswire)

Long Island University Receives $1 Million Donation For Hope Scholarships from "A Soulful Heart".

The announcement was made Thursday evening, May 25 at LIU's Annual Gala by Love Sessoms, Secretary and a founding member of A Soulful Heart which was formed in the memory of George Floyd, Jr., and is dedicated to developing social justice educational programs and scholarship assistance. The evening gala, held at the Plaza Hotel, anticipated raising in total over $2 million for LIU scholarship programs, and included among its honorees New York City's 110th Mayor, Eric Adams.

"Long Island University is excited and honored that A Soulful Heart will be opening the doors to education to our students with the greatest financial need through this Hope Scholarship initiative," noted Dr. Kimberly Cline, LIU President. "A higher education can provide a powerful platform, and this generous $1 million donation will go a long way in developing tomorrow's voices for change."

"We must strive to ensure that every student, regardless of his or her circumstance, has an equitable chance to access this stellar quality of education," stated Love Sessoms of A Soulful Heart. "Education is a powerful equalizer, a means to bridge the gaps that divide us, by creating a level playing field for all."

"With this donation, A Soulful Heart is providing a tremendous gift – the gift of opportunity," said Mayor Eric Adams. "LIU's Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment has rapidly become an intricate part of the cultural fabric of Brooklyn. And while higher education needs to be accessible and affordable to all, we know that a good education is about so much more than a good job; it's about living a good life and giving back to your community. Through the Hope Scholarship program — established with A Soulful Heart— we are giving young New Yorkers the ability to pursue their dreams at LIU."

"The career path that Eric Adams has taken – from New York City Police to elected offices in and now sitting in the City's highest office – and his dedication to making New York a more inclusive and diverse place for all serves as inspiration for many," added Dr. Cline.

Honorees at this year's Gala, which was hosted by Mistress of Ceremonies Rita Cosby were:

Eric L. Adams , 110 th Mayor of New York

Love Sessoms , A Soulful Heart

Rao S. Anumolo, ASR International

Gerald Chasin , The Chasin Group (Morgan Stanley) and founder of North Shore Equestrian Center

Sharon Sternheim , Zitomer

The evening also featured TV and radio host Ernie Anastos, video tributes from performer John Legend and Lou Gossett Jr., music by students in the Roc Nation School and a live performance of "Love One Another" by Anthony Vaughn Stephens and Tay Da Prince (brother and nephew of John Legend, respectively.

About Long Island University

Long Island University, founded in 1926, is a leading research and teaching university that continues to redefine higher education by providing high-quality academic instruction by world-class faculty, serving more than 15,000 students from its Long Island and Brooklyn campuses. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, the University is ranked in the top 7% of national research universities. LIU has a network of over 285,000 alumni, including industry leaders and entrepreneurs around the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

