LMS365 and Orchestry forge partnership to elevate digital employee onboarding experience

AARHUS, Denmark, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365, a leading provider of modern learning management solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Orchestry, a complete empowerment, adoption, and standardization platform, built by Microsoft 365 MVPs for IT Administrators with Microsoft 365 end-users in mind. This partnership is aimed at revolutionizing the learning experience for organizations looking for added support with leveraging Office 365 tools.

LMS365 has built a reputation for delivering immersive and all-encompassing learning management solutions, empowering organizations to deliver effective learning experiences in the flow of work. The partnership with Orchestry will further enhance LMS365's capabilities by bringing order and simplicity to the digitalized modern workplace while boosting the organization, productivity, and management of digital employee onboarding.

Employee onboarding made simple

The joint efforts of LMS365 and Orchestry will enable organizations to take the guesswork out of which Microsoft 365 tool is best to use when and for what to gain maximum efficiency. When it comes to enhancing the digital employee onboarding process, Orchestry's expertise is invaluable and will bring much needed simplicity to the sometimes-overwhelming training space.

"By combining the powerful LMS365 and Orchestry platforms, we are able to better support organizations of all sizes in streamlining processes, delivering engaging onboarding journeys, and driving productivity on the Microsoft 365 workplace platform. We're thrilled to walk alongside Orchestry in this transformative journey of leveraging Microsoft 365 tools to enhance the employee onboarding experience." – Rich Hawks, Microsoft Co-Sell & Partner Sales Director Americas, LMS365

For more information on LMS365, Orchestry, and how the two organizations are working together to advance the digital onboarding experience, consider attending this upcoming webinar on Employee Onboarding Best Practices Using Microsoft 365.

About LMS365

At LMS365, we aim to empower organizations in the modern digital workplace through learning so that everyone can #LearnLikeYou. With millions of users in 60+ countries globally, LMS365 is the only cloud-based learning platform built into Microsoft 365. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, our seamless integration with a host of modern workplace tools and partners, makes LMS365 more than just a platform for employee learning and training management; it becomes an all-in-one integrated learning solution for the digital age. For more information about LMS365, visit www.lms365.com. To learn more about becoming an LMS365 partner visit https://lms365.com/partners/. https://lms365.com/partners/

About Orchestry

Orchestry makes work simple in Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams and SharePoint Online with its comprehensive enablement, adoption and standardization platform. Built by SharePoint MVPs and Microsoft 365 experts, Orchestry helps organizations formulate a roadmap of "what to use when" in Microsoft 365 through increasing technology adoption, empowering governance and simplifying provisioning organization-wide. Learn more: www.orchestry.com.

