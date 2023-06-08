SpiderOak Appoints Celeste Ford to Board of Advisors

Founder of Stellar Solutions, Inc. joins group of esteemed aerospace industry veterans

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiderOak, the leader in zero-trust cybersecurity and resiliency solutions for space systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Celeste Ford to its board of advisors. With her extensive experience and remarkable achievements in the aerospace engineering industry, Ford will bring invaluable insights and guidance to the company's strategic direction.

SpiderOak appoints Celeste Ford, founder of Stellar Solutions, Inc., to Board of Advisors. (PRNewswire)

Ford is the founder of Stellar Solutions, Inc., a renowned aerospace engineering company that has been recognized with the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. Ford served as the CEO of Stellar Solutions until 2018 and currently holds the position of Managing Director at Stellar Ventures.

Since founding Stellar Solutions in 1995, Ford has been instrumental in delivering high-impact performance for defense, intelligence, commercial, civil, and international clients. Under her leadership, the company has expanded its global presence, establishing subsidiaries in the United Kingdom in 2003 and France in 2017. Ford's passion for space technology led her to launch Stellar Ventures in 2022, aiming to invest in the next generation of space technology companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Celeste Ford to the board of advisors at SpiderOak," said Dave Pearah, CEO of SpiderOak. "Her exceptional leadership, extensive industry experience, and dedication to excellence align perfectly with SpiderOak's mission to deliver end-to-end cybersecurity and resiliency solutions for space systems. We are confident that Celeste's insights and guidance will greatly contribute to our strategic initiatives and help us in delivering innovative solutions to our customers."

Ford's remarkable achievements have earned her numerous honors and accolades throughout her career. She has received Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Baldrige Foundation and the National Association of Women Business Owners, cementing her legacy as a trailblazer in the industry. In addition, Ford has been inducted into the Silicon Valley Engineering Hall of Fame and recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young. Her exceptional leadership has also earned Stellar Solutions the distinction of being named a Fortune Magazine Great Place to Work® since 2014.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Ford actively participates in various public, private, and nonprofit boards. She serves as a member of the Board of Trustees at the University of Notre Dame and the Council on Foreign Relations. Furthermore, Ford is an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, highlighting her commitment to advancing the field of aerospace engineering. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Science degree from Stanford University.

"I am thrilled to join SpiderOak as an advisor to the board. SpiderOak's dedication to securing the future of space infrastructure is critical to not only our future success in space but also to our national security," said Ford. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in aerospace engineering and working with high-growth companies to contribute to SpiderOak's strategic initiatives."

Stellar Ventures was part of a recent round of strategic investment in SpiderOak along with Accenture Ventures, and Raytheon Technologies' RTX Ventures to accelerate SpiderOak's deployment of zero-trust, end-to-end data security solutions for commercial and government customers operating in space.

About SpiderOak

SpiderOak is a 100% U.S.-owned and operated software company that delivers end-to-end cybersecurity and resiliency solutions for civil, military, and commercial space operations. Our commercially available products are built upon a foundation of zero-trust encryption and distributed ledger, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of your most sensitive data in the space domain. For more information about SpiderOak products, services or business development opportunities, check us out at www.spideroak.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Nickell Communications for SpiderOak

sarah@nickellcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SpiderOak Inc.