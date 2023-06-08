Norfolk Southern recognized by USA Today, Forbes for climate leadership

ATLANTA, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has been recognized for its carbon reduction goals and sustainability initiatives on two inaugural lists: USA Today's America's Climate Leaders 2023 and Forbes' Net Zero Leaders 2023.

"Rail is the safest, most sustainable way to move freight over land, and our customers avoid 15 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually by choosing Norfolk Southern," said Josh Raglin, Chief Sustainability Officer for Norfolk Southern. "Sustainability is a shared responsibility – together with our customers, suppliers, and other partners, Norfolk Southern is committed to further reducing our carbon footprint and building a better planet for future generations."

USA Today's list of America's Climate Leaders 2023 highlights U.S. companies that have achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity. As reported by USA Today and Statista Inc., Norfolk Southern achieved a 13.5% core GHG reduction between 2019 and 2021. Forbes' Net Zero Leaders 2023 Forbes' Net Zero Leaders 2023 features 100 U.S. companies that "are best positioned to reduce their greenhouse-gas emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy by 2050," Forbes also considered factors such as the robustness of companies' climate governance, strategy, and risk management, as well as an assessment of competitive strength and financial position. Norfolk Southern was among only a handful of transportation companies recognized on the list.

Norfolk Southern has established a science-based target to achieve a 42% reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2034 from a 2019 base year and remains steadily on track to meet its goal. Norfolk Southern is committed to reducing its carbon footprint while helping its customers achieve their own sustainability goals, equipping them with innovative tools such as its next-generation carbon calculator and Rail Emissions Report to measure and mitigate supply chain emissions.

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

