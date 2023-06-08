EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Announces Partnership with Bandwidth IG to Deliver New Dark Fiber Connectivity to 72MW Silicon Valley Campus

Multiple unique fiber routes ensure diversity and avoid network crossings

DENVER, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure , a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced an agreement with Bandwidth Infrastructure Group ( Bandwidth IG ), one of the fastest-growing pure-play dark fiber providers, to connect EdgeCore's Silicon Valley data center campus in Santa Clara to Bandwidth IG's San Francisco Bay Area network with up to five distinct points of connection. The addition of new and unique fiber routes and conduits provides EdgeCore's customers with diverse connectivity options and can mitigate the need to cross existing networks.

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure (PRNewswire)

"Network diversity and reliability are critical requirements for cloud and technology companies searching for available data center space and power in Silicon Valley," said Lee Kestler, CEO, EdgeCore. "We are pleased to partner with Bandwidth IG to provide EdgeCore customers in Santa Clara with highly diverse, fully underground fiber infrastructure that enables near-term connectivity as well as the capability for future expansion."

The unique routes at the EdgeCore facility connect into Bandwidth IG's San Francisco Bay Area network that spans more than 200 route miles from San Jose to Milpitas. The company has plans to build another 90 route miles in the area, providing critical infrastructure for a market where demand is high. To ensure network diversity and resiliency, several construction methods are utilized by Bandwidth IG during installations—bore to depth, buried fiber and cement and steel encased fiber.

"EdgeCore is a natural partner as we continue to expand our presence in the Silicon Valley market," said Bruce Garrison, CEO, Bandwidth IG. "We recognize the importance of creating new fiber infrastructure for data center providers, like EdgeCore, so they can provide mission-critical services to their customers. We look forward to growing our relationship with EdgeCore by delivering purpose-built fiber infrastructure to our mutual customers."

Today's announcement is the latest in a busy year of growth and development for EdgeCore, the first of which was the groundbreaking of EdgeCore's Silicon Valley data center campus in January. Upon completion, the LEED designed campus will support 72 MW of critical load across 540,000 square feet of space.

In November 2022, EdgeCore was acquired by Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, acting on behalf of its clients. Partners Group will invest up to USD $1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data center sites.

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud, internet, and technology companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center capacity supported by best-in-class service-delivery capabilities. Privately held and supported by committed equity to fund an initial aggregate amount of over USD $4 billion in development, EdgeCore supports customer requirements by proactively investing in land, power, and vertical development in key data center locations, with building designs that meet key performance specifications, safety metrics, and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has four markets with power and shovel ready campuses, operational data center buildings, and the ability to expand investment into new markets. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

About Bandwidth IG

Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) is a metro dark fiber provider that offers high capacity, strategic, dark fiber networks to mission critical data centers, hyperscalers and enterprises throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Portland and Greater Atlanta areas. Bandwidth IG's 100% underground network meets critical data needs for enterprises and data centers who require quality, new connectivity options. Bandwidth IG's San Francisco Bay Area network offers more than 200 route miles and 65 data centers. The Greater Portland network has more than 15 route miles and 13 data centers, and the Greater Atlanta network has more than 80 route miles and 15 data centers. Bandwidth IG was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Visit www.BandwidthIG.com to learn more.

