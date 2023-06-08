58% of Employers Believe Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality Will Be Job Creators

New data from Experis finds an increasing number of companies surveyed are either adopting or planning to adopt the use of emerging technologies in their recruiting processes.

More than three quarters (78%) of IT organizations report difficulty finding talent with the right skills.

Cybersecurity, Technical Support, and Customer Experience remain high-priority IT staffing areas.

Half of employers say they are training and upskilling their current workforce to address tech staffing challenges.

MILWAUKEE, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A majority of employers around the world are optimistic that emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR), blockchain, and others, won't eliminate workers, but will actually create more jobs. That's according to The Future is Now: AI, the Metaverse, & the World of Work, from Experis, the global leader in IT professional resourcing and services and part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands.

"The integration of AI, machine learning, VR/AR, and other emerging technologies is rapidly transforming industries and driving the need for an adaptable workforce," said Experis Senior Vice President Ger Doyle. "We are seeing companies embrace these new technologies with many seeking to hire or upskill existing talent to take advantage of potential productivity gains. Smart employers know that embracing digitization and nurturing human talent will enhance their readiness to succeed in this era of rapid technological advancement."

With 78% of IT organizations reporting difficulty hiring the talent they need with the skills they covet, an increasing number of companies are either adopting or planning to adopt the use of emerging technologies in their recruiting processes, including: AI (35% adopted, 36% plan to), Conversational AI (35% adopted, 36% plan to), Machine Learning (38% adopted, 34% plan to), and VR (30% adopted, 35% plan to).

"So far, the signs are no different from what we have seen with earlier versions of AI or tech innovation. Generative AI can be expected to mostly automate tasks and skills within jobs rather than entire jobs. We should relish the opportunity to outsource these mundane tasks – freeing up our time for more creative and intellectually sophisticated endeavors," ManpowerGroup Chief Innovation Officer Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic said. "This isn't about us versus AI or humans versus machines. Instead, it's about how we can leverage these tools to augment and upgrade our uniquely human skills and lead a more human-centric life."

Additionally, the latest Experis Tech Talent Outlook finds the rise of new tech has also shifted the hiring priorities and focus for employers. The top five staffing priorities reported are:

Cybersecurity (34%) Technical Support (32%) Customer or User Experience (31%) Database Management (27%) Customer Relationship Management Systems (25%)

To address these technology-related challenges, employers shared they are implementing the following approaches:

Training and upskilling the current workforce (50%)

Hiring new workers with the required skills (46%)

Investing more in automation (39%)

Reskilling workers and transitioning them into IT roles (39%)

Hiring short-term staff (freelancers, contract workers, etc.) to fill skills gaps (38%)

To view more data from the Tech Talent Outlook, including regional and country data, visit: Tech Talent Outlook.

