Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for May 2023; MIAX Exchange Group Reports Strong Growth with Multiple Volume and Market Share Records in Options and Equities

PRINCETON, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported May 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

May 2023 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume Highlights

Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 140.9 million contracts, a 27.8% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 16.30%, an 18.4% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 687.7 million contracts, a 22.6% increase YoY.

MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 56.0 million contracts, a 17.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.48%, an 8.8% increase YoY. MIAX Options volume reached a record 273.9 contracts YTD, an 18.9% increase YoY.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 58.7 million contracts, a 60.6% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.79%, a 48.8% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Options volume reached a record 283.5 million contracts YTD, a 55.9% increase YoY.

MIAX Emerald monthly volume totaled 26.2 million contracts, a 0.6% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 3.03%, a 6.8% decrease YoY.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.0 billion shares, a 43.7% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 1.71%, a 70.4% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities volume reached a record 16.5 billion shares YTD, a 27.6% increase YoY.

In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported volume of 251,517 contracts, a 4.4% decrease YoY and a 4.7% increase from April 2023 .

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 34,768 contracts, representing a 15.8% decrease YoY and an 87.5% increase from April 2023 . SPIKES Futures average daily volume totaled 1,580 contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume information is included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Contracts May-23 May-22 % Chg Apr-23 % Chg May-23 May-22 % Chg Trading Days 22 21

19

103 103

U.S. Equity Options Industry 864,289,702 800,674,708 7.9 % 693,547,556 24.6 % 4,188,668,980 4,013,737,500 4.4 % MIAX Exchange Group 140,868,015 110,256,695 27.8 % 112,917,882 24.8 % 687,742,431 560,854,464 22.6 % MIAX Options 55,976,399 47,678,592 17.4 % 44,135,910 26.8 % 273,913,401 230,340,929 18.9 % MIAX Pearl 58,677,926 36,530,553 60.6 % 46,521,551 26.1 % 283,457,759 181,841,635 55.9 % MIAX Emerald 26,213,690 26,047,550 0.6 % 22,260,421 17.8 % 130,371,271 148,671,900 -12.3 % Multi-Listed Options ADV May-23 May-22 % Chg Apr-23 % Chg May-23 May-22 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 39,285,896 38,127,367 3.0 % 36,502,503 7.6 % 40,666,689 38,968,325 4.4 % MIAX Exchange Group 6,403,092 5,250,319 22.0 % 5,943,046 7.7 % 6,677,111 5,445,189 22.6 % MIAX Options 2,544,382 2,270,409 12.1 % 2,322,943 9.5 % 2,659,353 2,236,320 18.9 % MIAX Pearl 2,667,178 1,739,550 53.3 % 2,448,503 8.9 % 2,752,017 1,765,453 55.9 % MIAX Emerald 1,191,531 1,240,360 -3.9 % 1,171,601 1.7 % 1,265,740 1,443,417 -12.3 %

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market Share May-23 May-22 % Chg Apr-23 % Chg May-23 May-22 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 16.30 % 13.77 % 18.4 % 16.28 % 0.1 % 16.42 % 13.97 % 17.5 % MIAX Options 6.48 % 5.95 % 8.8 % 6.36 % 1.8 % 6.54 % 5.74 % 14.0 % MIAX Pearl 6.79 % 4.56 % 48.8 % 6.71 % 1.2 % 6.77 % 4.53 % 49.4 % MIAX Emerald 3.03 % 3.25 % -6.8 % 3.21 % -5.5 % 3.11 % 3.70 % -16.0 %





Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) May-23 May-22 % Chg Apr-23 % Chg May-23 May-22 % Chg Trading Days 22 21

19

103 103

U.S. Equities Industry 233,966 277,389 -15.7 % 196,155 19.3 % 1,160,730 1,310,930 -11.5 % MIAX Pearl Volume 3,992 2,778 43.7 % 3,034 31.6 % 16,451 12,893 27.6 % MIAX Pearl ADV 181 132 37.2 % 160 13.6 % 160 125 27.6 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.71 % 1.00 % 70.4 % 1.55 % 10.3 % 1.42 % 0.98 % 44.1 %





Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts May-23 May-22 % Chg Apr-23 % Chg May-23 May-22 % Chg Trading Days 22 21

19

103 103

MGEX Futures Volume 251,517 263,158 -4.4 % 240,298 4.7 % 1,153,851 1,439,543 -19.8 % MGEX ADV 11,433 12,531 -8.8 % 12,647 -9.6 % 11,202 13,976 -19.8 %

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures and also serves as the exclusive market for SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

LedgerX is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. LedgerX offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about LedgerX visit www.ledgerx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

anybo@miaxglobal.com

