Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for May 2023; MIAX Exchange Group Reports Strong Growth with Multiple Volume and Market Share Records in Options and Equities

May 2023 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume Highlights
- Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 140.9 million contracts, a 27.8% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 16.30%, an 18.4% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 687.7 million contracts, a 22.6% increase YoY.
- MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 56.0 million contracts, a 17.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.48%, an 8.8% increase YoY. MIAX Options volume reached a record 273.9 contracts YTD, an 18.9% increase YoY.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 58.7 million contracts, a 60.6% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.79%, a 48.8% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Options volume reached a record 283.5 million contracts YTD, a 55.9% increase YoY.
- MIAX Emerald monthly volume totaled 26.2 million contracts, a 0.6% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 3.03%, a 6.8% decrease YoY.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.0 billion shares, a 43.7% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 1.71%, a 70.4% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities volume reached a record 16.5 billion shares YTD, a 27.6% increase YoY.
- In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported volume of 251,517 contracts, a 4.4% decrease YoY and a 4.7% increase from April 2023.
- SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 34,768 contracts, representing a 15.8% decrease YoY and an 87.5% increase from April 2023. SPIKES Futures average daily volume totaled 1,580 contracts.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume information is included in the tables below.
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options
Contracts
May-23
May-22
% Chg
Apr-23
% Chg
May-23
May-22
% Chg
Trading Days
22
21
19
103
103
U.S. Equity Options Industry
864,289,702
800,674,708
7.9 %
693,547,556
24.6 %
4,188,668,980
4,013,737,500
4.4 %
MIAX Exchange Group
140,868,015
110,256,695
27.8 %
112,917,882
24.8 %
687,742,431
560,854,464
22.6 %
MIAX Options
55,976,399
47,678,592
17.4 %
44,135,910
26.8 %
273,913,401
230,340,929
18.9 %
MIAX Pearl
58,677,926
36,530,553
60.6 %
46,521,551
26.1 %
283,457,759
181,841,635
55.9 %
MIAX Emerald
26,213,690
26,047,550
0.6 %
22,260,421
17.8 %
130,371,271
148,671,900
-12.3 %
Multi-Listed Options ADV
May-23
May-22
% Chg
Apr-23
% Chg
May-23
May-22
% Chg
U.S. Equity Options Industry
39,285,896
38,127,367
3.0 %
36,502,503
7.6 %
40,666,689
38,968,325
4.4 %
MIAX Exchange Group
6,403,092
5,250,319
22.0 %
5,943,046
7.7 %
6,677,111
5,445,189
22.6 %
MIAX Options
2,544,382
2,270,409
12.1 %
2,322,943
9.5 %
2,659,353
2,236,320
18.9 %
MIAX Pearl
2,667,178
1,739,550
53.3 %
2,448,503
8.9 %
2,752,017
1,765,453
55.9 %
MIAX Emerald
1,191,531
1,240,360
-3.9 %
1,171,601
1.7 %
1,265,740
1,443,417
-12.3 %
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Market
Share
May-23
May-22
% Chg
Apr-23
% Chg
May-23
May-22
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
16.30 %
13.77 %
18.4 %
16.28 %
0.1 %
16.42 %
13.97 %
17.5 %
MIAX Options
6.48 %
5.95 %
8.8 %
6.36 %
1.8 %
6.54 %
5.74 %
14.0 %
MIAX Pearl
6.79 %
4.56 %
48.8 %
6.71 %
1.2 %
6.77 %
4.53 %
49.4 %
MIAX Emerald
3.03 %
3.25 %
-6.8 %
3.21 %
-5.5 %
3.11 %
3.70 %
-16.0 %
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
May-23
May-22
% Chg
Apr-23
% Chg
May-23
May-22
% Chg
Trading Days
22
21
19
103
103
U.S. Equities Industry
233,966
277,389
-15.7 %
196,155
19.3 %
1,160,730
1,310,930
-11.5 %
MIAX Pearl Volume
3,992
2,778
43.7 %
3,034
31.6 %
16,451
12,893
27.6 %
MIAX Pearl ADV
181
132
37.2 %
160
13.6 %
160
125
27.6 %
MIAX Pearl Market Share
1.71 %
1.00 %
70.4 %
1.55 %
10.3 %
1.42 %
0.98 %
44.1 %
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
MGEX, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Futures & Options Contracts
May-23
May-22
% Chg
Apr-23
% Chg
May-23
May-22
% Chg
Trading Days
22
21
19
103
103
MGEX Futures Volume
251,517
263,158
-4.4 %
240,298
4.7 %
1,153,851
1,439,543
-19.8 %
MGEX ADV
11,433
12,531
-8.8 %
12,647
-9.6 %
11,202
13,976
-19.8 %
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).
MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).
MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures and also serves as the exclusive market for SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.
LedgerX is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.
BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.
Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. LedgerX offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.
To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.
To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.
To learn more about LedgerX visit www.ledgerx.com.
To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.
To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.
