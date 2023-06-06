CED Honors Michael Dowling of Northwell Health with Distinguished Leadership Award

—Dowling joins a distinguished group of executives who are recipients of CED's 2023 leadership awards—

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED), announced Michael Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health, as a recipient of its 2023 Distinguished Leadership Awards.

An annual tradition, each year the awards honor business leaders and their companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to corporate citizenship, business stewardship, and advancing public policy in the nation's interests.

Under Dowling's purpose-driven leadership, Northwell Health has made tremendous strides in bringing attention to and addressing many of the nation's social and medical challenges—including COVID-19, and their outsized, invaluable role in defeating the pandemic. The health system has been an inspiration to healthcare providers across the country.

"Few executives exemplify leadership in challenging times like Michael Dowling. Throughout his two decades of being at the helm of Northwell Health, he has championed innovation and led admirably in times of crisis. He continues to be a leading voice on important issues and instrumental in developing and enacting actual solutions," said Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of CED.

This year's awards, which will take place on October 26 in New York City, pay special tribute to business leaders and their companies that have demonstrated exceptional leadership in very challenging times, including advancing equal opportunity during a time of national economic uncertainty, recovering from the pandemic, building a more civil and just society, and upholding a rules-based international order. Learn more about this year's celebration and honorees here.

About CED

The Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively they represent 30+ industries, over a trillion dollars in revenue, and over 4 million employees. www.ced.org

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.ConferenceBoard.org

