McCarthy & Company, PC Merges into Marcum

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum LLP announced today that McCarthy & Company, PC headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, combined with Marcum, effective June 1.

Jeffrey M. Weiner, Chairman & CEO, Marcum LLP (PRNewsfoto/Marcum LLP) (PRNewswire)

The strategic combination bolsters Marcum's premier construction practice in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The strategic combination bolsters Marcum's premier construction practice in the Mid-Atlantic region.

McCarthy adds approximately 70 partners and associates to Marcum. McCarthy's existing offices in Blue Bell, PA, and Tinton Falls, NJ, will continue operations as Marcum's newest regional locations.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Established in 1967, McCarthy & Company was a full-service tax and accounting firm serving the construction, real estate, healthcare, transportation and logistics sectors. The firm was included on the Philadelphia Business Journal's List of Top Accounting Firms for the past four years and named one of the "Best Accounting Firms to Work For" by Accounting Today every year since 2019. Construction Executive has recognized the firm as a Top 50 Accounting Firm.

"McCarthy's commitment to helping clients navigate complex business challenges aligns seamlessly with our vision at Marcum," stated Jeffrey Weiner, Chairman & CEO of Marcum. "They have cultivated an outstanding reputation within the construction industry and have unique insight into how to solve the most pressing difficulties clients encounter."

McCarthy's clients will now benefit from expanded assurance, tax, and advisory services and comprehensive business and financial solutions spanning specialized areas like R&D tax credits, international tax, transaction advisory, and cyber and information security services, among others.

Marty McCarthy, the former Managing Partner at McCarthy & Company, expressed enthusiasm for the combination: "Not only do our businesses align in terms of services and industry focus, but perhaps more importantly, there's a deep-seated alignment in our firm cultures. Marcum and McCarthy are committed to fostering a work environment that emphasizes collaboration, innovation, and professional growth. Joining Marcum allows our team more opportunities to develop within a larger organization."

Marty McCarthy joins Marcum as the Mid-Atlantic Construction practice leader and Office Managing Partner of the Blue Bell and Tinton Falls offices.

"We are eager to leverage McCarthy's established presence and deep understanding of the local market," said Jeffrey Zudeck, Marcum's Mid-Atlantic Regional Managing Partner. "They bring a deep bench of talent and experience to Marcum and will be a key part of our firm's success moving forward."

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the combination, commented, "The merger not only diversifies the capabilities of both firms but also amplifies the professional expertise that clients can tap into. McCarthy's exceptional reputation and specialization in key sectors complement Marcum's vast network and capabilities. I'm incredibly excited for what the future holds for the firm and its clients."

To learn more about Marcum and its expanded services, please visit https://www.marcumllp.com/

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. The Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum.

(PRNewsfoto/Marcum LLP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marcum LLP