GEEKOM Announces Global Launch of the AS 6 and AS 5

TAIPEI, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM is proud to present its new products, the GEEKOM AS 6 and AS 5. Co-developed with ASUS, these two Mini PCs are built on the ASUS Mini PC solutions and are packed with impressive features, making them an ideal solution for power users and casual users alike.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 6000H Series Processor with Radeon™ Graphics 680M, the AS 6 is capable of delivering unparalleled performance for demanding tasks like gaming, streaming, video editing, and content creation without breaking a sweat.

The AS 6 features two ultrafast PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSDs with up to 2TB of storage and dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz memory support for up to 32GB of RAM, allowing it to handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.

This Mini PC includes two USB4 ports for power delivery, superfast data transfer, and 8K video output; two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and five USB ports for various connectivity options.

The GEEKOM AS 5 is powered by the Ryzen™ 9 5900HX processor with Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics, offering exceptional performance for everyday computing needs, allowing you to enjoy enhanced multitasking, immersive gaming, and smooth streaming.

The AS 6 and AS 5 come with the latest wireless connectivity- WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Plus, the 2.5 Gb Ethernet port ensures superfast wired connections. So you can stream movies, play games, and download files without experiencing any lag or buffering.

For those seeking higher levels of productivity and graphics, the GEEKOM AS 6 and AS 5 are ideal solutions. You can simultaneously extend your workspace across up to four monitors and display stunning 4K UHD videos and images.

With their amazing performance, expansive storage capacity, comprehensive connectivity options, and compact design, the GEEKOM AS 6 and AS 5 are perfect for anyone looking for a powerful, reliable, space-saving computing solution.

Grab AS 5 for only $609 and AS 6 starting from $659.

About GEEKOM

GEEKOM is a Taiwan-based multinational consumer electronics company. Since it was founded in 2003, GEEKOM has put all its efforts into the research, design, production, and sale of quality computer products. As an Intel strategic partner, GEEKOM offers consumers worldwide powerful, portable, and popular mini PCs. With GEEKOM, more people will learn, work, play, and do more easily and efficiently.

