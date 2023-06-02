Agrograph and Planet Labs PBC Partner to Deliver Enhanced Agros™ Insights

MADISON, Wis., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Agrograph announced a new partnership with Planet Labs PBC ("Planet") to integrate Planet high-resolution global satellite data with Agrograph's expert geospatial data technology to comprehensively support clients' need for data-driven business and farm-risk management decisioning tools.

Enhanced solutions are available to Planet and Agrograph customers with need for business & farm risk-management tools.

The partnership aims to benefit finance, insurance and agri-business service providers, government entities, and other organizations seeking to measure financial and environmental risk, identify business opportunities, and inform cropland agriculture capital investment strategy across the globe.

"We've been providing actionable, geospatial data to customers for nearly a decade, continually expanding and refining our offerings of variables, models and insights to empower our customers' decisioning, planning and asset management strategies," said Michael Barrow, Vice President at Agrograph.

Barrow said this partnership intends to play to the strengths of each company and benefit clients globally. "Planet's SkySat and PlanetScope data provide a steady stream of medium to high-resolution data for updating imagery and monitoring risk and environmental change," said Barrow. "Now, our more sensitive models that may otherwise be affected by events such as cloud cover are enhanced so that barriers to time-sensitive observation windows for crop monitoring and land management activity are removed."

This now formalized partnership expands upon the successes already achieved by the organizations working together. Planet and Agrograph have been delivering imagery and data solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia since 2021.

"We welcome Agrograph into the Planet Partner program due to its diverse technological capabilities, industry expertise, and its ability to bring value to every step of the agricultural supply chain," said Planet Director, Partnerships Americas, Jennifer Doogan. "Through this partnership, Agrograph can enhance their solutions with Planet high resolution imagery to deepen and broaden their geospatial-data products and services that report on crop production, finance and insurance risk, land use change, farm management and sustainability measurement."

Founded in 2016, Agrograph delivers data-based solutions to companies with exposure to agriculture. Its Agros™ Platform combines satellite imagery, diverse data sources, and field-scale predictive modeling to generate industry-specific solutions that identify fields and reliably report on metrics such as land management practices, historical and predictive yield production, land use change, environmental impact, soil carbon metrics, farmland market value, and more.

