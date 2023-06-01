AOSMI Expands Services to Provide Orthopedic Care and Acupuncture in Freehold and Belmar

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AOSMI (Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute) is pleased to announce the expansion of their services, bringing expert orthopedic care to Belmar and acupuncture treatments to Freehold. With the addition of Stacey Gallacher MD, FAAOS, Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, and Dr. Hitomi Asano, a highly skilled acupuncturist, AOSMI continues to prioritize comprehensive and patient-centered healthcare.

Starting in June, AOSMI's new location in Belmar, conveniently situated at 712 10th Ave, Belmar, NJ 07728, will offer care for a wide range of orthopedic conditions and injuries that affect the bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, and tendons. Dr. Gallacher strives to provide a comprehensive approach to recovery including both non-surgical and surgical techniques to minimize pain and restore function. Her impressive educational background, including her co-valedictorian distinction at New York Medical College and residency at Brown University, makes her an exceptional addition to the AOSMI family. With specialized training in complex shoulder and elbow surgery from Yale University, she is well-equipped to provide cutting-edge care for patients.

In addition to the expansion in Belmar, AOSMI Freehold is thrilled to offer enhanced acupuncture services to the local community. Dr. Hitomi Asano, a NCCAOM board-certified acupuncturist, will be available every Thursday at AOSMI Freehold, located at 301 Professional View Dr, Freehold Township, NJ 07728. Dr. Asano's commitment to evidence-based practice is highlighted by her published research paper, "Effectiveness of Acupuncture for Nonspecific Chronic Low Back Pain: a Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis."

Having completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, Dr. Asano pursued her passion for prevention, health, and wellness by earning a Master's Degree in Traditional Oriental Medicine from Emperor's College in Santa Monica, CA, in 2018. She further advanced her expertise with a Doctorate Degree in Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, specializing in musculoskeletal disorders, from Emperor's College in 2021.

Stuart Blumberg, CEO of Health Plus Management, expressed his enthusiasm about the expanded services, stating, "AOSMI's commitment to providing comprehensive care is evident in their latest expansion. The addition of Dr. Stacey Gallacher at Belmar and Dr. Hitomi Asano at Freehold further solidifies AOSMI's position as a leading provider of orthopedic and acupuncture services in the region."

Michael J. Greller, MD, MBA, CPE, FAAOS, a distinguished board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, also expressed his optimism, affirming, "The expansion of services in Belmar and Freehold underscores AOSMI's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional patient care. Patients in both communities can anticipate compassionate and effective treatments for their orthopedic needs."

AOSMI invites residents of Freehold and Belmar to experience the highest quality of care from their expert team of healthcare professionals. To request an appointment or learn more about the services offered, please visit https://advancedorthosports.com/

About Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI)

Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI) is a leading provider of orthopedic care and sports medicine services in New Jersey. AOSMI has a team of highly skilled orthopedic surgeons, physiatrists, physical therapists, a podiatric surgeon, and other expertly trained specialists who are dedicated to providing patients with the best care possible. With seven locations across New Jersey, AOSMI is committed to helping patients achieve their goals and get back to doing the things they love. For more information on AOSMI, please visit https://advancedorthosports.com/

About Health Plus Management

Founded in 1994, Health Plus Management is a Long Island, New York-based business created to advance new and well-established musculoskeletal practices. HPM functions as a core resource for independent private practices and strives to present physician-owners with a clear path to satisfaction and success by providing the infrastructure for administrative operations that allows practices to operate at their highest level. HPM is backed by Investcorp, a leading global manager of alternative investments with six lines of businesses, including private equity, real estate, absolute return investments, infrastructure, credit management, and strategic capital. For more information on Health Plus Management, please visit https://healthplusmgmt.com/.

