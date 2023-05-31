Milliman named "Best in Class" defined contribution recordkeeper

Milliman recognized in PLANSPONSOR's 2022 Defined Contribution Survey

SEATTLE, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., one of the premier actuarial, consulting, and benefits administration firms, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by PLANSPONSOR as a 2022 Best in Class defined contribution (DC) recordkeeper. The firm has now earned 179 Best in Class awards since 2017.

Milliman ranked first in both the $50mm–$200mm plan asset size and $200mm–$1B plan asset size categories.

The 2,830 DC plan sponsor respondents to PLANSPONSOR's annual DC Survey answered questions about their satisfaction with their own recordkeeping service providers. For 2022, Milliman ranked first in both the $50mm–$200mm plan asset size and $200mm–$1B plan asset size categories. Overall, it earned 24 Best in Class awards. In the large market category, Milliman ranked first in participant services and second in plan sponsor services. In the mid-market, it rated second in plan sponsor services.

"Serving our clients to protect the health and financial well-being of people everywhere is what we do every day. So when our very own clients take the time to honor us for excellence in defined contribution (DC) administration, we are humbled," said Kari Jakobe, a Milliman principal and DC administration practice leader. "The Best in Class Awards we received for our recordkeeping platform, participant services, sponsor support, and investment options reflect our focus on financial wellness, relationship with our clients, and the innovative technology of our recordkeeping platform."

"Being honored with Best in Class Awards year after year reinforces what we hear from our DC Administration clients and Advisor collaborators throughout the year. And we do not take that for granted. Our service teams work hard to deliver healthy financial outcomes for plan participants and a flexible service model that results in optimized plans for plan sponsors, all in the context of authentic relationships without any conflicts of interest," said Kyle Hughes, a Milliman principal and EB administration national sales leader.

About Milliman

Milliman is a leading provider of consulting services and benefit administration and communication. The firm has practices in healthcare, property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

About PLANSPONSOR

PLANSPONSOR, with its reputation for editorial integrity, objectivity, and leadership, is the trusted information and solutions resource for America's retirement benefits decision makers. PLANSPONSOR offers industry providers an unparalleled ability to reach this influential audience. PLANSPONSOR is one of the media brands that is part of the Institutional Shareholder Services group of companies. For more information, please visit http://www.plansponsor.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.