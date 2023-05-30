Leading Plant Based Spirit Company, Chareau, Celebrates 10 year Anniversary with the launch of New Packaging and on pace to hit 400% revenue increase from 2020 to 2023

CAMARILLO, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading plant based spirit company, Chareau, started 2023 tremendously strong, with notable company updates across the organization - from the company's 10th anniversary milestone to recent wins across retail and chain partnership to new packaging design updates and more…

See below for a snapshot of all of the current momentum underway:

10th Anniversary Milestone

Chareau launched in Los Angeles in April 2013 as a first-of-its-kind aloe liqueur. The first batch was only 600 bottles, self distributed out of the back of the founder's car, and sold out within months to some of the most influential bars in the L.A. market.

Over the years, the company received a score of 96 from Wine Enthusiast Magazine as the Highest Rated Liqueur and Top 100 Spirit in the World, as well as, a Double Gold medal from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

"The journey from our humble beginnings in my home kitchen to some of the largest resorts and retailers in the country has been incredible. Bartender and consumer demand is growing by the day with sales on pace for 70% growth YOY and 400% growth since 2020. Chareau is a key ingredient in a variety of cocktails, but the Aloe Margarita is what has driven recent volume growth, replacing the skinny margarita both on and off-premise in our key markets. To top it all off, we have beautiful & sustainable new packaging launching this month. It's an exciting time for Chareau and there is more to come!" states Kurt Charron, Founder & CEO.

New Packaging Updates

Launched in CA in May 2023 with additional markets in the pipeline come this summer

New packaging design updates include…

Retail / Chain Partner Highlights

Featured cocktails on the MGM Resorts Pool Menus including Bellagio, Aria, Vdara, Cosmopolitan, Park MGM, Nomad & Mandalay Bay

Additional notable partnerships underway with both globally and nationally recognized companies including:

"With its impossible-to-replicate flavors and texture, Chareau is an inspiring ingredient that adds a certain je-ne-sais-quois to any cocktail, making it a darling for bartenders and home mixologists alike. I also love how the new look of the bottle ties with how elegant the liquid is!" says Molly Horn, Cocktail Strategy Manager, Total Wine & More.

Revenue Growth Figures Of-Note

On pace for 3 year growth of 400% from 2020 - 2023

Popularity of Chareau Signature Serve

The trending Aloe Margarita is quickly making its way onto cocktail menus across the country as the new "Skinny Margarita."

At only 140 calories, the satisfying serve is ½ the calories of a traditional margarita and absolutely delicious.

Previously, skinny margaritas were unbalanced and inconsistently made, the new easy-to-make Aloe Margarita allows the customer to "Lose the Calories, not the Taste" of the country's favorite cocktail - the margarita.

"The Aloe Margarita, in particular, has been a game-changer for so many of us, captivating both bartenders and consumers alike. With its balanced taste and natural ingredients, it has quickly become the go-to choice, replacing the traditional skinny margarita. Chareau's commitment to sustainability, with locally sourced ingredients, and their new beautiful packaging, further adds to the excitement surrounding this brand. I am thrilled to be part of Chareau's success story, and I can't wait to see what the future holds" says Charles Contreras, Strategic Sourcing Senior Manager - Beverage, MGM Resorts International.

About Chareau

Chareau is a light, refreshing, and delicious plant based spirit made with fresh California Aloe. The low calorie, low ABV spirit is taking a mindful approach to the better-for-you beverage movement.

Founded in 2013 by Kurt Charron, the company sustainably sources its ingredients from local California farms and produces each bottle at its distillery in Southern CA without use of any artificial colors or flavors. The spirit is a perfectly balanced and refreshing blend of Aloe, Cucumber, Eau De Vie, Lemon Peel, Muskmelon, Spearmint, Sugar and Water. That's it.

Consumers are looking for lower alcohol, lower calorie, lower sugar, and simple to serve options. At only 25% ABV, 80 calories per 1.5oz serving, and ready to drink out of the bottle by just adding sparkling water, Chareau is perfectly positioned to become a category leader in the low/no ABV space.

To learn more check out our Instagram or visit us at www.chareau.us .

