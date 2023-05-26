This Week in People & Culture News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including initiatives from PepsiCo and Nickelodeon to empower the next generation.
NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering different cultural groups stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Working To Build A More Equitable, Next-Generation Workforce: PepsiCo Teams Up With South And West Side Organizations To Support Summer Programming And Launch Reverse Mentorship Program
Through this internship, both mentors and mentees can expect to develop leadership skills and training, build meaningful relationships rooted in finding common ground, and share lived experiences across generations. This program is part of the company's PREP (Pathways to Readiness and Empowerment Program) initiative focused on supporting Black and Hispanic youth on the South and West Sides of Chicago.
- Nickelodeon Inaugurates New Era of Pro-Social Leadership with Our World Global Initiative Together with a coalition of partners that includes 4-H, Ashoka, Association of Children's Museums, ChangeX and The Aspen Institute, Nickelodeon is providing resources and best-practices for kid-driven philanthropic opportunities that allow this new generation to take action in their communities and beyond.
- New Report Highlights Power of Black-Led Change During the Three-Year Remembrance of George Floyd
The research weaves together data from national and local philanthropic sources, insights from Black community leaders, and the input of stakeholders committed to racial equity in Minnesota.
- 2023-24 Point Foundation LGBTQ Scholars Announced
This year's incoming class includes 34 new Point Flagship Scholars who will receive four-year college and graduate school scholarships, 86 new Community College Scholars, and 280 BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Scholars. Another 118 students will receive Opportunity Grants.
- Lupus Awareness Campaign Empowers Black/African American and Hispanic/Latina Women to Stop Ignoring Symptoms That Could Be Lupus-Related
Lupus is two-to-three times more prevalent in Black/African American and Hispanic/Latina women. Because of these disparities and the impact of lupus on the body, the LFA encourages women experiencing these symptoms to stop ignoring them and talk to their healthcare provider. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to preventing long-term consequences of the disease and improving quality of life.
- USAA's Poppy Wall of Honor™ Returns to National Mall for Memorial Day Weekend to Remember the Fallen
New this year, the Poppy Wall of Honor will feature a special panel to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the U.S.'s exit from the Vietnam War, and a digital panel that will display individual remembrances that have been aggregated with #PoppyInMemory.
- Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Announces Drag Brunch Series Benefiting The Trevor Project for Pride Month
Kathleen Reidenbach, SVP of Marketing and Commercial for IHG Luxury & Lifestyle Americas and Kimpton Global, said, "Since Kimpton's inception, we have supported the LGBTQ+ community and created spaces where people can not only gather and connect, but also feel comfortable and embraced for being their most authentic selves."
- Living Cities Partners With Known to Operate $100 Million Fund of Funds
Known is a Black-, Indigenous-, Latinx- and Asian American-founded platform for the investment in and sustainable growth of BIPOC fund managers, financial advisors, bankers, and entrepreneurs. Under Known's regulatory framework, the Living Cities team can expand the size and scope of the current fund and future funds augmenting what a non-profit can offer.
- Noodles & Company Celebrates Pride Month by Pledging $30k to Support Workplace Equality "For us, Pride Month means continuing to establish an environment where all feel welcomed and cared for, a value that is at the center of everything we do at Noodles," said Sue Petersen, executive vice president of inclusion, diversity, and people.
- Women in Media Honored at the 48th Annual Gracie Awards, Celebrating Remarkable Achievements and Powerful Storytelling
This year's Gracie Awards also shined a spotlight on the incredible achievements of women directors and writers. Their talent and dedication were celebrated, emphasizing the critical roles they play in shaping the cultural landscape through their storytelling.
- Black Student-Athlete Summit, Project Destined, and Leading Commercial Real Estate Firms Partner to Launch Virtual Internship Focused on Financial Health for Black Student-Athletes
Student athletes will participate in Project Destined's multi-week, paid virtual internship, which includes more than 25 hours of real estate-based training. Program participants will also join executives to evaluate real-time commercial real estate transactions in their community and compete in pitch competitions to senior industry leaders.
