Kradle® Launches "Buy One, Give One" Initiative for National Pet Month

MINNEAPOLIS, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kradle® Pet Calming Company, the first calming brand dedicated to rekindling the natural harmony between pet parents and their pets, today announced a "Buy One, Give One" initiative aimed at supporting shelter dogs. This month, Walmart shoppers can try Kradle's innovative line of calming products and help dogs in need at the same time.

For the duration of National Pet Month, Kradle will be donating one of their multi-packs to local pet shelters for every 6-Count Calming Bliss Bar Soft Bake and 6-Count Relaxing Chillers Hard Chews purchased on Walmart.com.

"At Kradle, we are committed to helping all dogs live a happy life in a happy home. We know shelter dogs are more prone to high levels of stress due to their unknown, often traumatizing, past," said Ellen Forsyth, Chief Customer Officer at Kradle. "Our mission is always at the heart of our operations, and we are excited to give back to local shelters."

Earlier this year, Kradle launched new solutions-based products with Walmart to help pet parents address a greater variety of therapeutic needs beyond stress-relief, too. This expansion has allowed Walmart shoppers to find solutions for hip and joint health, skin health, and even sleep.

"We are excited to offer more solutions for Walmart pet parents to help them keep their pets happy and healthy," said Kaitlyn Shadiow, Vice President of Merchandising, Pets for Walmart U.S. "Kradle's line of pet supplements provides a variety of therapeutic options to help pet parents address the specific needs of their pet."

Kradle's "Buy One, Give One" initiative is a win-win: Walmart shoppers will keep their own dog happy and chill and Kradle will help a shelter dog do the same.

Kradle's calming products for every dog size & breed can be found in Walmart stores across the U.S. and on Walmart.com.

About Kradle®

Kradle shares your love for dogs. Launched in June 2020, Kradle's mission is to create happier homes for families with pets through superior calming products for every dog and any anxious moment. Kradle believes that when nature, science, and passion work together in harmony, we get the most out of each and every day with our pets. Passionately dedicated to helping dogs lead happier lives, the Kradle difference is in its proprietary BotaniTek™ formulations which work to help dogs adapt to everyday stressors and promote overall calmness, focus, and relaxation.

