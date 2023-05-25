Connectria Joins the AWS Training Partner (ATP) Program to Help Companies Develop AWS Skills

ST. LOUIS, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectria, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner and leading AWS managed services provider, with a specialization in hybrid architecture for IBM Power Systems and AWS, is now an AWS Training Partner (ATP).

Connectria logo (PRNewsfoto/Connectria) (PRNewswire)

85% of leaders report shortages in the workforce skills needed to capitalize on their cloud investment. Around the globe, organizations are seeking employees who have AWS cloud skills and knowledge to help transform their businesses. AWS Training Partners, like Connectria, can resell AWS-delivered training to provide your organization tools and educational resources to help meet your needs.

Why Companies Are Working with AWS Partners for Cloud Training

More and more organizations are embracing cloud technologies to transform their businesses. Employees with the necessary cloud skills are in high demand. According to Forrester, organizations who upskill their workforce with AWS Training and Certification experience faster delivery on cloud projects, higher staff retention among knowledgeable employees, and over 200% ROI on their AWS Cloud investment over three years.

Only ATPs are trusted by AWS to offer, deliver, and/or incorporate official AWS Training, including classroom and digital offerings. Whether your team prefers to learn from live instructors, on-demand courses, or both, ATPs offer a breadth of AWS Training options for learners of all levels.

"The AWS Training Partner Program is a great way to help teams close the cloud skills gap and further demonstrates the key role that Partners play in developing the AWS cloud ecosystem," said James Roarty, Connectria, VP of Cloud Sales.

As a trusted AWS Training Partner, Connectria offers a range of AWS Training solutions that includes instructor-led training, digital training, and prepaid AWS Certification exam vouchers. Connectria can help organizations develop the skills to accelerate migration, innovate faster, and build modern applications on AWS. Ultimately, enabling teams to do more in the cloud.

Why Connectria

Connectria delivers an extensive portfolio of managed and professional services built on more than 25 years of experience designing and supporting mission-critical infrastructure that businesses rely on every day. By becoming a true extension of your team, our mission is to drive meaningful impact and deliver innovative, reliable, and secure solutions that help you connect the dots between today's technology and tomorrow's possibilities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Connectria