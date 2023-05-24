Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Announces Drag Brunch Series Benefiting The Trevor Project for Pride Month

BrunchOUT series supports Kimpton's decade-long nonprofit partner with entertainment events throughout 2023

ATLANTA, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants , part of IHG Hotels & Resorts ' luxury and lifestyle portfolio, today announced the lineup of BrunchOUT 2023, the brand's beloved annual drag brunch series. In partnership with long-term nonprofit partner, The Trevor Project , the series kicks off in Nashville this June for Pride Month with additional events taking place throughout 2023.

From left to right: Alana Thicc, Kori King, Stef Anya and Christina Faguilera at the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts (PRNewswire)

BrunchOUT features performances by national and local drag queens across select Kimpton hotels in the US. Each event includes access to the show, delicious brunch bites, a full bar and a silent auction with prizes from Kimpton geared toward future travel. All ticket sales for BrunchOUT events and proceeds from silent auctions will support The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ young people.

"Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is excited to bring back this beloved series benefiting The Trevor Project, which celebrates the art of drag and showcases talented drag artists with performances across our hotels," said Kathleen Reidenbach, SVP of Marketing and Commercial for IHG Luxury & Lifestyle Americas and Kimpton Global. "Since Kimpton's inception, we have supported the LGBTQ+ community and created spaces where people can not only gather and connect, but also feel comfortable and embraced for being their most authentic selves."

The BrunchOUT 2023 series, curated in collaboration with Fiercely You Entertainment, includes the following events, with additional dates and locations to be announced. The 2023 BrunchOUT series events are limited to attendees age 21 and older.

June 25, Kimpton Aertson Hotel (Nashville, TN)

Lagoona Bloo, headlining this event, is one of the most iconic pop acts to emerge from NYC, redefining the intersection between pop and drag. Lagoona, who will perform alongside three local drag artists, has performed on The Voice and America's Got Talent and opened for RuPaul's Drag Race legend Alaska on her 34-city North American tour. The event will be limited to attendees age 21 and older.

October 15, Kimpton Shane Hotel (Atlanta, GA)

At the Kimpton Shane's BrunchOUT event, attendees will have the opportunity to see Olivia Lux perform. The drag artist, actor, singer and musician starred on Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race and will be playing Angel in RENT at the prestigious Paper Mill Playhouse in June.

November 5, Kimpton Rowan Hotel (Palm Springs, CA)

World-renowned drag artist, choreographer, musician and LGBTQIA+ activist Laganja Estranja will perform at the Kimpton Rowan alongside local drag artists. Laganja has released eight singles and appeared on Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6, Heidi Klum's Queen of Drags, So You Think You Can Dance, America's Got Talent and more.

BrunchOUT tickets are now available for purchase here and IHG One Rewards members can redeem their points to attend events here . Those unable to attend a local event, but interested in supporting the cause, can book Kimpton's The Trevor Project rate offer , which includes a $10 donation per night to the organization.

In addition to the BrunchOUT programming, more Kimpton hotels are celebrating Pride with local partners and communities, including:

Outlier Restaurant , adjacent to the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle, will host two Pride-themed Drag Brunches on June 11 and June 24 at noon with live entertainment by Kristie Champagne and friends. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased here . , adjacent to the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle, will host two Pride-themed Drag Brunches onandat noon with live entertainment byand friends. Tickets areper person and can be purchased

June 17 . Tickets are $20 with advance purchase or $25 at the door, with 100% of ticket proceeds benefiting Pride Winston-Salem. The Katharine Brasserie & Bar , within the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel, has partnered with local LGBTQ+ non-profit, Pride Winston-Salem , to host the ultimate Drag Brunch featuring five talented entertainers, a complimentary welcome cocktail from Broken Shed Vodka and an a la carte brunch menu on. Tickets arewith advance purchase orat the door, with 100% of ticket proceeds benefiting Pride Winston-Salem.

7 to 9 p.m. including dinner and live entertainment by Portland's best queens. Il Solito Ristorante at Kimpton Hotel Vintage Portland and Coco Jem Holiday are hosting a Drag'd to Dinner experience on the third Thursday of every month fromincluding dinner and live entertainment bybest queens.

San Francisco is celebrating Pride with a Drag Bingo Brunch hosted by elite local queens Katya Smirnoff-Skyy and Dulce De Leche from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 24 . Bingo cards will be available for purchase for $5 each with all proceeds benefiting The Trevor Project. Abacá located inside The Kimpton Alton inis celebrating Pride with a Drag Bingo Brunch hosted by elite local queensand Dulce De Leche fromon. Bingo cards will be available for purchase foreach with all proceeds benefiting The Trevor Project.

Santa Barbara -based LGBTQ+ nonprofit 6 to 8 p.m. on the rooftop featuring beats by DJ Darla Bea, spectacular panoramic views of the Santa Ynez mountains and Pacific Ocean, and beverage offerings available for purchase, including a special Pride Month cocktail with a portion of sales donated toward supporting Pacific Pride Foundation's efforts. The next mixer is set to take place during Pride Month on June 14 . Full event series dates can be viewed Now through September, The Kimpton Canary , in partnership with-based LGBTQ+ nonprofit Pacific Pride Foundation , is hosting a free Sunset at the Canary mixer series once a month fromon the rooftop featuring beats by DJ Darla Bea, spectacular panoramic views of themountains and Pacific Ocean, and beverage offerings available for purchase, including a special Pride Month cocktail with a portion of sales donated toward supporting Pacific Pride Foundation's efforts. The next mixer is set to take place during Pride Month on. Full event series dates can be viewed here

For more information on the event series, visit https://offtherecord.kimptonhotels.com , and follow along on social @Kimpton .

