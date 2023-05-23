Premium finance providers join Vertafore Orange Partner Program

Integrated access to premium financing will streamline processes and support growth for independent agencies

DENVER, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced the addition of nine premium finance partners to its Orange Partner Program. The expansion enables agencies to access multiple vetted financing companies directly from AMS360® and Sagitta®, to save time and better service clients who are looking to finance their insurance premiums.

The Orange Partner Program is the industry's largest and most trusted program for integrated third party services and solutions. It enables agencies, MGAs and carriers to leverage vetted partners that complement their Vertafore solutions through an open API framework.

The diversified network of finance partners within the Orange Partner Program allows users to easily move data between partner solutions and Vertafore solutions, linking them to a wider ecosystem of tools that will enable faster decision making and greater efficiency for independent agents.

"For years, the Orange Partner Program has helped Vertafore customers integrate best-in-class solutions into their core management systems," said Doug Mohr, Vertafore vice president of industry relations and partnerships. "Tighter integration with our amazing network of finance partners will provide brokers and agencies using Vertafore's solutions the assets needed to strategically counsel customers, reducing overhead and contributing to their continued growth."

From global inflation to the lingering effects of the pandemic, multiple factors continue to drive up premium rates for consumers. According to a report from the Marsh Global Insurance Market Index, global commercial insurance pricing rose 4% in the fourth quarter of 2022, with insurance pricing rising 3% in the United States in that same period.

By accessing a wider variety of finance partners, agents can provide more flexibility and choice to their customers, allowing access to coverage options best suited to the customer's needs.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

