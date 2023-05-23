PLAY.WORKS JAMS WITH HENDRIX IN NEW CTV SLOTS AND TRIVIA GAMES

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Play.Works, the number one provider of Connected TV (CTV) games and original TV channels, today announced a partnership with Authentic Hendrix LLC and Experience Hendrix L.L.C. to launch a casual slots and video trivia games inspired by the lyrics and music of legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix.

The Play.Works' The Jimi Hendrix™ Experience is a rocking CTV slots game, now available on Roku, and soon to be rolled out to other Play.Works partners reaching over 250 million households worldwide. This partnership marks the first time ever for the music of the songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee to be introduced on this type of gaming platform. The excitement of experiencing dazzling free slots is electrified as players jam to "Purple Haze", and it doesn't end there. The virtual gaming offers a unique trip down rock history memory lane as players level up to gain access to Jimi's famed albums and previously unreleased photos.

Later this year, the second act to take the stage will be Jimi Hendrix trivia, an engaging video trivia game that takes CTV gaming to the next level. These innovative entertainment collaborations with Play.Works mark the first time Authentic Hendrix LLC and Experience Hendrix L.L.C. has allowed the use of Jimi Hendrix intellectual property in the hot space of CTV, and the consumer experience provides a unique way for this generation to engage with the iconic musician on the big screen. Hendrix fans and enthusiasts can now be interactive where they once regularly spent hours merely streaming video. "It's a step toward the future," said Experience Hendrix President and CEO, Janie Hendrix, who wants to see her brother's gift of music reach fans, new and old, for years to come. "We recently celebrated what would have been Jimi's 80th birthday, and he continues to appeal to people of all ages and walks of life. The Play.Works game and video trivia are an excellent way to reintroduce his magic and music to a whole new generation."

"We sincerely thank Janie Hendrix and Sony Music for trusting Play.Works to develop new ways to expand the Jimi Hendrix franchise in unique, uncharted avenues that also stay true to Jimi's life and music," said Jonathan Boltax, CEO of Play.Works. Realizing that the TV is still the center for home entertainment, with this new generation of Connected TV devices, we can bring new and old fans The Jimi Hendrix™ Experience in a whole new way.

DMA United structured the relationship on behalf of Authentic Hendrix LLC, Experience Hendrix L.L.C., and Sony Music Entertainment.

ABOUT PLAY.WORKS

Play.Works (www.play.works) is the #1 provider of CTV games and original TV channels designed to engage viewers with fun gaming and gaming experiences on the primary screen. Play.Works has the largest CTV games catalog in the world with over 400+ titles built from the ground-up, including Play.Works originals, Crossy Road, Trivia Crack, Doodle Jump, and classic games from Atari®. Play.Works' video AVOD and FAST channels, including Like Nastya, PW Kids®, Ninja Kidz TV and BRB Travel + Food®, feature original television programming from top creators and new voices. Play.Works CTV games and video services have a combined reach of over 250 million homes, and can be found on world leading players such as Comcast, Cox, SKY, Roku, Vizio, LG, Samsung and most major pay TV platforms in North America and the UK.

