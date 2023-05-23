Learn More About GMOs with New Resources from FDA

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Feed Your Mind is an Agricultural Biotechnology Education and Outreach Initiative that was first launched in March 2020 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It is a multi-phased, educational effort aimed at helping consumers better understand genetically engineered foods, commonly called GMOs or genetically modified organisms.

The initiative is now in its fourth and final phase, providing consumers with new educational materials that add to an existing collection of GMO resources on the FDA's Feed Your Mind webpage.

A factsheet and two infographics are now available, and help to inform consumers about a few of the impacts of growing GMO crops and the techniques used to develop them:

Two new videos will give consumers the opportunity to hear directly from scientists, farmers, and federal experts about GMOs, and the purpose, regulation, and impact of GMOs around the world:

These new educational materials, as well as the existing library of Feed Your Mind materials, are available to help you learn more about GMOs within our food supply. Feed Your Mind materials are also available in Spanish, and the FDA will inform the public when these materials are available in languages other than English.

Feed your mind with more GMO knowledge and learn more about the initiative at www.FDA.gov/FeedYourMind.

