F.N.B. Corporation Earns Additional Recognition for ESG Commitment

Appearance as a Coalition Greenwich Standout Affirms Industry-Leading Position

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that it again has been named to Coalition Greenwich's list of Standout Commercial Banks for Demonstrating Commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Principles and Values in the first quarter of 2023. FNB is one of only six banks nationally to appear on this year's list.

"FNB continuously engages in activities that strengthen our communities and foster positive, sustainable outcomes for all our stakeholders," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "In addition to FNB being recognized as an outstanding consumer and commercial bank by a number of organizations, we live up to our strong culture and core values. This dedicated approach distinguishes FNB as an industry leader and ensures continued success for all those we serve."

To determine its list, Coalition Greenwich surveyed more than 25,000 small business and middle market executives and asked them to assess their banks' commitment to ESG. The banks with consistently excellent scores were then named Standout Commercial Banks.

This most recent recognition adds to an extensive list of third-party awards for FNB. In addition to being named a Greenwich Excellence Awards Winner by Coalition Greenwich for a 12th consecutive year, the Company has recently been recognized with multiple Top Workplace awards by Energage, as a Model Bank for Omnichannel Retail Delivery by Celent and among the World's Best Banks by Forbes. For a complete list, visit FNB's Awards & Recognition webpage.

For a comprehensive overview of FNB's community commitment and ESG practices, please review its Corporate Responsibility Report.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $44 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

