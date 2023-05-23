Fast Company To Host Frictionless Commerce Panel Discussion at GS1 Connect

Keynote Session To Feature Fernish, Grabango and Mansueto Ventures Discussing Solutions for the Seamless Shopping Experience

EWING, N.J., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 Connect 2023, the conference and exhibition hosted by GS1 US, has added a keynote panel discussion to the agenda titled, "The Future Is Frictionless: Building the New Ecosystem of Commerce." Hosted by Fast Company and GS1 US, the panel with take place during GS1 Connect, being held June 5-7, 2023, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

In this 45-minute chat moderated by Stephanie Mehta, CEO and chief content officer of Mansueto Ventures (parent company of Fast Company and Inc.), attendees will be privy to an in-depth debate about whether frictionless commerce is an overambitious dream or a soon-to-be seen "phygital" ecosystem. Panel participants include:

Kristin Toth , president, CEO and board member, Fernish

John Chin , senior director, marketing, Grabango

Melanie Nuce-Hilton , senior vice president, innovation & partnerships, GS1 US

"The last three years have seen an increase in consumer demand for more-convenient and seamless shopping experiences," said Nuce-Hilton. "This live discussion at GS1 Connect will tap into how cutting-edge innovation, technology and unique identification all factor into the frictionless marketplace of tomorrow."

GS1 Connect 2023 will feature more than 400 attending companies coming together to share strategies for leveraging GS1 Standards to enable end-to-end supply chain visibility; an inspirational keynote speech from co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, Marc Randolph; Trading Partner Roundtable discussions and "How to Do Business With…" Sessions; the Startup Lab Pitch Competition; and more. To view the agenda, visit www.gs1us.org/gs1connect.

For more information about GS1 US, visit www.gs1us.org .

About GS1 US

GS1 US ®, a member of GS1global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®).

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

