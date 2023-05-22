Following Stealth Mode Exit, NUVIEW Announces Major DoD Contract

Contract with National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) Executed for $2.75M

ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NUVIEW, a leading Earth observation and geospatial technology company, is thrilled to announce it has secured a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) through National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) for $2.75 million.

NUVIEW Logo (PRNewswire)

Fresh off the heels of emerging from stealth mode, NUVIEW's successful entry into the market is underscored by the acquisition of its contract with NSIC. This contract represents a major milestone for NUVIEW and showcases the company's expertise and unique value proposition. The partnership with NSIC will enable NUVIEW to contribute to the geospatial community by leveraging its groundbreaking LiDAR satellite constellation technology to deliver high-resolution 3D mapping and geospatial data. This will revolutionize industries such as national security, environmental science, infrastructure development, agriculture, forestry, and more, providing unparalleled accuracy and detail for better decision-making and analysis in various applications.

"We are excited to be partnering with NSIC to bring unprecedented dual-use technologies like NUVIEW to market," said Clint Graumann, CEO & Founder of NUVIEW. "This funding will allow us to improve our data gathering for better capabilities in industries like forestry, infrastructure, communication and agriculture."

NUVIEW is rapidly making its mark in the industry, combining technical expertise, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. With the new contract with NSIC, NUVIEW is well-positioned to revolutionize the geospatial industry, address the limitations of current satellite imagery, and provide actionable insights to tackle complex global challenges like solutions to combat climate change.

ABOUT NUVIEW

Based in Lake Nona, Florida, NUVIEW is building the world's first commercial LiDAR satellite constellation to provide a continuously updated global 3D point cloud from space to solve the most challenging scientific, environmental, and commercial problems. As a first-mover company, NUVIEW is pioneering satellite, sensor, and software technology to produce high-quality, accurate data with endless application potential for industries including environmental science, infrastructure, agriculture, forestry, and archaeology. With a team that has practical and proven experience in building commercial success at a global scale with industry and government, as well as distribution partners, NUVIEW brings a unique combination of technical expertise, demonstrated market success, and operational expertise to the industry. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter , and learn more at nuview.space .

ABOUT NSIC

Housed within the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) is a Department of Defense (DoD) initiative that provides funding to early-stage hardware startups commercializing dual-use products critical to national security and economic competitiveness. NSIC enables such startups to advance key milestones in their product development plans and reduce inherent technical risks by addressing the shortfall of private investment from trusted sources.

MEDIA CONTACTS

NUVIEW

nuview@SSMandL.com

NSIC

media@diu.mil

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NUVIEW